Researchers make groundbreaking discovery that could revolutionize what happens to common household waste: 'Powerful'

Scientists have figured out how to turn used cooking oil into a plastic alternative, according to research published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

This alternative performs as well as traditional polyethylene but can break down and be recycled much more easily.

The problem they're tackling is massive: plastic pollution. Traditional polyethylene, the material in plastic bags and packaging, sticks around in the environment for centuries. These new materials can be broken apart chemically and rebuilt into fresh plastic without extreme heat or harsh chemicals.

A team from the University of South Carolina, Stanford University, and Clemson University developed the process. It found a way to convert both the fats and the glycerol in used cooking oil into building blocks for plastic. These components get linked into extended polymer strands that behave like conventional plastic.

The branched versions of these plastics match how bendable and tough typical grocery bag material is. They actually beat store-bought glues for bonding power, forming sturdy bonds that can still be removed when needed. This makes them safer and easier to work with than many current options.

Through computer modeling and lab tests, the researchers discovered why some versions of these plastics become more crystalline than others. As the molecular branches grow longer, they begin to align with each other, which gives the material its structure. This finding could help guide future plastic design.

"This work illustrates a powerful waste-to-materials approach that aligns with circular economy principles and elevates the potential of biomass in sustainable plastics' innovation," the researchers noted.

If you cook at home, you might already be sitting on a resource that could become tomorrow's recyclable plastics. Restaurants and food manufacturers produce enormous amounts of used cooking oil every year. Turning this waste stream into useful materials could help cut down on the petroleum-based plastics that pile up in landfills and oceans.

The fact that these plastics can be chemically recycled, whether sorted or jumbled together with other materials, is a big deal. Real-world recycling facilities often struggle with sorting. A material that can handle that messiness could make recycling more practical for everyone.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



