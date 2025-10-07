Researchers make game-changing breakthrough using ultra-high-temperature torch: 'For the first time worldwide'

Scientists in Korea have evolved the recycling process with a new method that could eliminate the need to sort different types of plastics.

The conversion process was the culmination of efforts by several Korean technology institutes working together under the Center for Plasma Process for Organic Material Recycling.

The method involves an ultra-high-temperature plasma torch fueled entirely by hydrogen. It can transform a spread of mixed plastics into raw chemical feedstocks.

Unlike traditional pyrolysis — which operates at temperatures around 450 degrees Celsius to 600 degrees Celsius (842 degrees Fahrenheit to 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit) — the plasma conversion process operates at a much higher 1,000°C to 2,000°C (1,832°F to 3,632°F).

This stark jump in temperature not only allows the decomposition of mixed waste plastics in less than 0.01 seconds, but it also limits carbon formation during the process, since it's fueled by pure hydrogen.

Plasma conversion for recycling also allows for higher selectivity levels — around 70% to 90% — which means that there is an increased output of high-purity raw materials that are free of contaminants.

Previous pyrolysis methods typically max out at around 30% output, and chemical recycling remains prohibitively expensive to execute.

The impact of plastic remains a huge risk factor to the health of the planet — as well as the health of those living on it.

This method could not only change how recycling plays a part in limiting plastic pollution, but it also paves the way for an efficient strategy that limits the methane byproduct of traditional recycling.

While the team still needs to show long-term viability to scale commercially, the pilot programs show considerable promise for Korea's recycling industry.

The method offers a compelling alternative to incineration, especially with the potential of reducing carbon pollution. Combined with renewable energy to power it, the process could be essentially carbon-free in practice.

"For the first time worldwide, we have secured a process that can economically convert mixed waste plastics into raw materials," explained Dr. Young-Hoon Song, head of the program.

"Through demonstration and commercialization, this will help solve both waste and carbon issues simultaneously."

