New study reveals unexpected method for women to keep hot flashes at bay: 'Encourage their patients ... to try'

A plant-based diet may just be what menopausal women need to keep hot flashes at bay — and research showed relief could come from a simple, science-backed dietary shift.

In a poll by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, 64% of women said they believed that stress was the main influencing factor for menopausal hot flashes. However, the group's clinical trial suggests diet plays a bigger role.

The PCRM study found that women who swapped animal-based foods for more plant-based options reported 92% fewer severe hot flashes and experienced weight loss.

"Women can even experience these health benefits when their diet includes plant-based foods that are considered ultra-processed — like soy milk and plant-based meat alternatives," said Dr. Hana Kahleova, director of clinical research at PCRM, per Medical Xpress.

Researchers point to compounds in meat and dairy called advanced glycation end-products, which disrupt hormones and contribute to conditions like obesity and diabetes, both linked to worse menopause symptoms.

"This Menopause Awareness Month — and all year long — I urge physicians and other clinicians to encourage their patients who are in any phase of menopause to try a plant-based diet to help fight hot flashes, reduce their weight if needed, and improve other health conditions," said Dr. Vanita Rahman of Barnard Medical Center, per Medical Xpress.

The study underscores how eating more plant-based foods and fewer animal-based foods can relieve menopause while improving overall health. It's not just women who benefit — plant-forward diets, such as the Mediterranean diet, may help people of any age or gender feel less stressed and improve their overall well-being.

Plant-based eating is also linked to environmental gains. A sustainability study published in Nature showed that vegan diets can cut polluting gases by 56% while reducing land use by 44%.

With October marking Menopause Awareness Month, it's an opportune time to inspire more people to explore plant-based food options and more mindful lifestyle habits.

