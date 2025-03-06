Researchers make game-changing breakthrough that could make a family-favorite food healthier — here's what they discovered

"There is also a huge variety of different plant proteins, each one very different from one another."

While food manufacturers expand plant-based offerings to consumers, researchers are studying how to make existing products better, as SciTechDaily reported.

Plant-based dairy alternatives are popular among vegetarians, vegans, and people with a dairy intolerance. Cheese alternatives are a favorite, but some of its most appealing qualities — like the rich, creamy texture, elasticity, and melting when heated — have been a challenge to duplicate.

Until now.

Researcher Alejandro Marangoni is on a mission to bring more cheese-like qualities to plant-based cheese alternatives by studying how plant proteins behave while decreasing the amount of saturated fat, a lofty goal.

Marangoni pointed out that the behavior of dairy and meat proteins is fairly well understood, while knowledge about how plant proteins work is lacking. "There is also a huge variety of different plant proteins, each one very different from one another," he said.

He has found that by blending sunflower oil and coconut oil, he can decrease the saturated fat content of the cheese alternative and more closely mimic dairy cheese characteristics in a sustainable way.

Transitioning partially or fully to a plant-based diet is a healthy move that is also better for the planet.

A study by Stanford Medicine found that a healthy vegan diet improves cardiovascular health and reduces the risk of diabetes. Participants in the study who followed a vegan diet had lower insulin levels, lower LDL cholesterol levels, and lost weight.

The meat industry creates a lot of pollution, so switching to a plant-based diet can have a positive effect on planet-warming and wildlife decimation. Reducing pollution created by dirty energy use has a direct effect on human health. However, the quality of meat and dairy alternatives plays a big role in people's willingness to make the transition.

Marangoni's goal to enhance the nutrition of cheese alternatives by increasing the protein content and reducing saturated fat while also improving the cheese-like qualities is challenging, but by studying how plant proteins behave, he is getting close. The article states that "to create a cheesy product with the same texture as the real thing, scientists need to study a variety of physical attributes such as the melting, stretching, and oil release upon grilling and heating."

By creating more desirable meat and dairy alternatives, the hope is that more people will replace meat and dairy with plant-based meals, if even just one or two meals a week. Every little bit helps, and if making the switch is beneficial to your health and the environment, that's a win-win.

