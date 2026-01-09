  • Tech Tech

Consumer outraged by obnoxious trend taking over social media: 'It's ... not necessary'

"My last … was 8 years old."

by Abigail Weinberg
One Redditor shared a telecom company's ad encouraging people to get a new phone every year to mock planned obsolescence.

Photo Credit: iStock

Why buy a new phone when your old one works just fine?

For years, smartphone companies have marketed brand-new devices as essential tools for staying connected in the modern world. However, some consumers are saving money by sticking with their existing devices for as long as possible.

In a post on Reddit's r/Anticonsumption community, a user mocked a telecom company's ad that said, "Get a NEW PHONE EVERY YEAR." The user wrote, "You know what we need more of? E-WASTE, BABY!!"

One Redditor shared a telecom company's ad encouraging people to get a new phone every year to mock planned obsolescence.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The original post has since been deleted, but an archived version is preserved on the Wayback Machine.

Electronic devices require labor and energy to produce, and consistent demand for new phones contributes to the waste of economic resources. Instead of buying expensive new devices, people can save hundreds of dollars by choosing functional secondhand alternatives.

Plus, all the old devices don't just disappear from the planet. Less than a quarter of global e-waste gets recycled, according to the World Health Organization. If devices are improperly discarded, dangerous components like lead and mercury can contaminate the air, soil, and water surrounding e-waste disposal sites, the WHO noted.

If you happen to have old devices lying around, you can make some extra cash — and prevent them from winding up in landfills — by selling them back to retailers like Best Buy or Apple.

Commenters on the r/Anticonsumption post bemoaned having to ditch old devices that were no longer compatible with new software updates. 

"My last phone was 8 years old," one user wrote. "I only upgraded because I could no longer get software updates and as a result kept having important apps stop working because my iOS version wasn't supported anymore."

This is a prime example of planned obsolescence, a practice that entices people to buy new things by designing products that break quickly or are difficult to repair, promoting new trends to make old devices seem out of date, or implementing new operating systems that don't work on old products.

If you buy refurbished products, what's your primary motivation?

Saving money 💰

Salvaging old stuff 🗑️

Helping the planet 🌎

I don't buy refurbished products 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Other commenters shared their stories of trying to extend their devices' lifespan. 

"I tend to use things til they just don't work," one commenter said. "Upgrading every 6 months is foreign to me. It's such an over consumption habit and not necessary."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x