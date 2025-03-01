New race cars have 'boost' feature that's like something out of a video game: 'Potential to dramatically alter race outcomes'

The wild world of Formula E racing is serving as a proving ground for cutting-edge electric vehicle tech.

The wild world of Formula E racing is serving as a proving ground for cutting-edge electric vehicle tech that could one day go from the fast lane to Main Street.

And unlike your typical behind-the-scenes test sites, big-name brands like Porsche are putting their EV innovations through the paces at around 200 miles per hour on tracks in cities around the world.

The latest offering from race planners is the introduction of a Pit Boost for the upcoming season, according to a Formula E news release. It's a mid-race powerup fit for Mario Kart. The 30-second pit stop allows for a rapid charge that will boost the battery by 10%, speeds unlike anything available commercially.

The feature "adds another strategic element during selected races, with the potential to dramatically alter race outcomes and tactics," per the release, which noted the importance of picking the right time to boost.

It's being added to a sport that already features cars with an "attack mode" — a temporary energy jolt that can be tapped during the race, providing a chance to pull away from the pack.

Formula E debuted in 2014. Races are mostly on street tracks in Miami, Tokyo, Shanghai, and other urban centers around the world, according to Porsche and Formula E.

The cars can cost up to $1 million and weigh 1,851 pounds, Porsche's fact sheet added. They look similar to gas-powered Formula 1 cars.

Pit Boost made its debut during a February race in Saudi Arabia.

"Pit Boost will challenge teams and drivers alike to make high-stakes decisions under intense pressure. The potential for dramatic overtakes, unexpected twists, and human ingenuity will elevate the excitement for our fans," Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo said in the statement.

Innovations tested in extreme conditions sometimes lead to useful everyday products, evidenced by NASA-based inventions that have improved our lives. Pit Boost could lead to the next-generation of super-fast battery packs and chargers, or perhaps to a game-changing battery material.

While lithium-ion batteries are reliable energy storers, they need expensive, hard-to-gather metals. It is estimated by Sustainability by Numbers that tens of millions of tons of deposits will need to be mined annually to power the transition to a cleaner, electric future. But that is still far short of the more than 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels mined each year, per the report.

The electric race cars are immediately preventing loads of air pollution from hitting the atmosphere, where the planet-warming fumes produced by gas-powered counterparts are linked by NASA to a greater likelihood for severe weather. A Penn State expert recently explained how overheating increased conditions that paved the way for the disastrous Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year, for example.

For reference, data collector Statista reported that gas-burning Formula 1 racing generates more than 245,000 tons of air pollution annually. That 2022 estimate accounted for most parts of the business, including travel, operations, and logistics for races happening around the world.

What's more, the switch to electric racing may be expanding. NASCAR recently debuted a battery-powered prototype, too. At home, you can put power packs to work in your yard with cleaner electric tools and mowers. By idling your gas-burning machines, you can save up to $200 per year in fuel costs while cutting loads of harmful exhaust.

In the meantime, the latest tech will likely continue to be proven by astounding EVs in the Formula E circuit.

"As a series born to enhance the technology transfer from the racetrack to the road, it marks a step change for consumer vehicles and the future potential of EV performance," Longo said in the release, referencing Pit Boost.

