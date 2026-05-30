More than 100 home heat pumps helped balance Germany's grid for nearly 3 years without affecting comfort

"This makes it easier for households to contribute to the energy transition."

A pilot program in Germany suggests the humble home heat pump could do more than simply warm or cool a house.

For nearly three years, more than 100 units quietly helped balance the power grid, and households did not notice any difference in comfort, as Renewable Energy Magazine reported

What happened?

Viessmann Climate Solutions, part of Carrier Global Corporation, said it has concluded a pilot in Germany showing that residential heat pumps can actively support grid operations, according to Renewable Energy Magazine.

The ViFlex project was carried out with German transmission system operators. Renewable Energy Magazine reported that it linked more than 100 Viessmann heat pumps in private homes with live grid management systems.

Instead of operating as stand-alone appliances, the heat pumps were grouped into location-based virtual clusters through the Viessmann Cloud. Renewable Energy Magazine reported that flexibility forecasts were routed through the Equigy Crowd Balancing Platform, and activation signals were then sent back to control the devices.

In practice, that meant electricity use could be shifted automatically when the grid was under strain or when extra renewable power was available. Renewable Energy Magazine reported that the system delivered automated load shifting that eased grid bottlenecks and reduced wasted clean electricity without interrupting home heating.

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"This makes it easier for households to contribute to the energy transition while actively stabilising the grid," Janosch Balke of Viessmann Climate Solutions told the outlet.

Why does it matter?

One of the biggest challenges with renewable energy is that supply can rise and fall with the weather, while electricity demand changes throughout the day.

Heat pumps may be especially useful here because they can often adjust when they run without changing how a home feels to the people inside it. That allows power use to shift in ways that better match grid conditions.

That could reduce grid congestion, limit the need to curtail surplus wind and solar power, and potentially lower system costs over time.

When more renewable electricity can be used instead of being wasted, grids can rely less on backup power, helping cut planet-warming pollution and the air pollution tied to burning fossil fuels.

What's being done?

Projects like ViFlex use efficient electric appliances as a source of demand-side flexibility. As more homes add heat pumps, connected devices may help smooth electricity use automatically while keeping indoor temperatures steady.

Home heat pumps do not just help heat and cool efficiently. Connected at scale, they can support the grid, reduce renewable energy waste, and do so in the background without disrupting daily life.

"There are similar concepts being trialed in the U.K., but what makes the ViFlex project particularly significant is that it is backed by almost three years of operational data from real homes under real conditions," Peter Spurway of Viessmann Climate Solutions UK said to Renewable Energy Magazine.

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