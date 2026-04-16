Briefcase-sized battery powers key appliances during blackouts — cheaper than whole-home units

For years, Tesla's Powerwall has dominated the home battery backup market, but it carries a high upfront cost and requires a professional installation.

That's why startup Pila is offering an alternative solution for when the grid goes down.

As Pila cofounder Cole Ashman explained in a video on the company's YouTube channel (@PilaEnergy), the Pila Mesh Battery system was designed to help homeowners and renters maintain backup power as the aging U.S. energy grid leads to more frequent outages.

"Energy security shouldn't be a luxury," Ashman said. "Power outages are getting worse. Storms are getting worse. Our aging power grid in the U.S. is being tested to its limits, and we need better solutions to meet people where they are at in those moments of need."

The Pila Mesh Battery is a briefcase-sized unit designed to plug into a standard outlet, with no complex installation or rewiring required. Compared to whole-home systems like the Tesla Powerwall, which can cost $15,000 or more, Pila's batteries come at a fraction of the price.

While a single Pila Battery likely can't act as a backup for your entire home, it does offer enough storage to keep critical appliances powered when the grid is down. With 2,400 watts of continuous power and 7,800 watts of peak power, a Mesh Battery can keep a fridge running for 32 hours or keep your Wi-Fi on for 132 hours.

Growing up in New Orleans and living through Hurricane Katrina, Ashman knows firsthand how important home energy is during a natural disaster.

"Seeing the impact in your community of what a failure of our energy system looks like and feels like set me on a path to want to do something about it," Ashman said.

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After working in the battery and energy industry at Tesla and Span, Ashman quickly realized that householders had few options for secure backup power and that most required complicated setups or installations.

"That's why we built Pila," Ashman explained. "It's a smart home backup battery that just works."

Pila batteries are designed to be modular, so you can power the appliances that are most essential to your day-to-day life. Because the units don't require any complicated rewiring, renters and homeowners alike can easily manage their own backup power.

Plus, Pila's first-of-its-kind Mesh system, which is key for making multiple batteries easy to install, also syncs with solar panels. When paired with solar, batteries are one of the best investments to reduce expensive utility bills and even go fully off-grid.

If you're looking for a home backup solution but aren't ready to invest in a full-scale system, the Pila Mesh Battery could be a great option. Reservations are available for $99, with the full price at $1,200. Shipments are expected to begin by summer 2026.

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