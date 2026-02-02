These newly unveiled plug-and-play battery backups are putting expensive Tesla Powerwalls to shame: 'No tools, no rewiring'

Adding battery storage capabilities to your home is one of the best ways to protect against outages.

A former Tesla engineer launched an innovative home battery system that delivers backup power without the expensive installation costs, making energy resilience available to more renters and homeowners alike.

Plia's Mesh Home Battery connects to standard outlets and provides power to supply electricity during blackouts, capturing solar energy for later use. The briefcase-sized unit costs $1,299 — a far cry from traditional battery systems that can exceed $40,000 when paired with solar installs.

Plia CEO Cole Ashman, the former Tesla engineer, secured $4 million in funding last fall to ramp up manufacturing. The company began accepting reservations for this year for delivery at $99, positioning its product as an affordable middle ground between basic options and premium, whole-home systems.

These systems, managed via a smartphone app, allow you to go off-grid during peak pricing periods or blackouts, keeping your essential appliances running — meaning you aren't required to back up the whole house, which could be costly.

Getting started requires minimal effort — you simply plug Pila into a standard 120-volt wall outlet, "no tools, no rewiring" needed. The Battery Mesh Network makes adding units to new rooms across your home simple, with the system immediately beginning to work in the background.

The plug-and-play design eliminates the permitting headaches and installation costs that usually come along with home battery systems. Appliances connect directly to Pila, which can supply electricity to a refrigerator for 32 hours or up to 64 hours with an additional expansion module.

Pila batteries can capture energy generated by solar panels during daylight hours, maximizing your use of clean power sources and reducing your home's reliance on pollution-producing sources.

The company plans to eventually enable batteries to send power back to the grid, creating virtual power plant capabilities. Offered in four unique colors, the units fit discreetly around your house without dominating the living space.

Pila is pioneering the next generation of accessible energy storage, making backup power available to all. Explore their offerings to protect your essential appliances without breaking the bank.

