This futuristic device can transform practically any bicycle into an e-bike — here's what you need to know

"It actually gets you faster in less time, and you can maintain your speed almost with no effort."

If you don't have an e-bike, no worries — you can now transform a regular bicycle into one, thanks to a cutting-edge device that fits on the back wheel and can be installed in seconds.

As Electrek reported, the PikaBoost 2 Lite conversion kit was released as a more lightweight version of the original. It uses a 500-watt peak-power, 158-watt-hour battery-capacity friction-drive unit that powers the bike by pressing a spinning roller against the rear tire. It clamps onto the seat tube and doesn't require any technical expertise or apps to install.

According to Livall, the company that makes the kit, it also includes intelligent features such as smart assistance that adapts to your riding style and terrain, a 30-degree slip detection shutoff, and an integrated LED rear light for safety. The roller lasts 1,800-3,100 miles and fits most bikes.

The kit can be installed in 30 seconds and can be removed just as easily if you're not in the mood to ride electric, making it user-friendly for both beginners and advanced riders. Its battery is also airline-approved, so you can navigate more easily once you arrive at your destination and enjoy riding the equivalent of New York's Manhattan Loop with a 31-mile range.

At just shy of $330, the PikaBoost lets you experience the benefits of an e-bike without the upfront expense. Electric bikes already save users tons of money on gas and maintenance associated with vehicle ownership, especially if they replace the car entirely. They're also great for exercise and help reduce tailpipe pollution, benefiting everyone around by improving air quality.

Reddit users raved about the PikaBoost kit on a post in the r/ebike subreddit.

"I tried on my bike (a state bicycle)... It's not bad, it works fine, and yes, you have to get used to the short bursts, but it actually gets you faster in less time, and you can maintain your speed almost with no effort," one person said.

If you'd like to buy a true e-bike rather than the conversion kit, Upway is an excellent place to find a certified pre-owned or brand-new bike at up to 60% off retail prices for many models. It offers a wide selection of high-quality, popular brands in various types, including mountain, cargo, and city, so there's something for everyone's needs. The online retailer also buys used e-bikes and offers a $150 promo code for your next bike purchased through Upway.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

To save even more, consider installing a home solar system to reduce your charging costs. TCD's Solar Explorer can connect you with trusted partners to break down your options and save up to $10,000 on installation with competitive bids from local installers. You'll also find $0-down subscription options if you're on a tighter budget.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.