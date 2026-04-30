Common weed-killer linked to increase in colon cancer in young people

Colon cancer is now a real worry for adults under 50.

Researchers have a strong lead on the acceleration of younger people getting colon cancer. It turns out picloram, an herbicide, might be at the root of the problem.

What's happening?

A study published in Nature Medicine by Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO) scientists examined older and younger patients with colorectal cancer.

Previous research linked risk factors like smoking and diet to colon cancer, but by looking deep into patients' DNA, the VHIO scientists were able to isolate picloram's potential link.

Picloram was of particular interest to them because its exposure is inconsistent across age groups, as they explained in a press release. The herbicide went into use in the mid-1960s, so younger patients have full exposure throughout their lives, unlike older patients.

There was also strong correlation in the data showing that in areas with more picloram use, there was more early-onset colon cancer.

The researchers studied cancerous tumors to answer their question of if increased picloram exposure may be harming patients. The answer was yes.

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"Tumors with high exposure to the pesticide had fewer mutations in the APC gene, a key gene in colorectal cancer that regulates the Wnt pathway, which is related to cell growth," said study leader José A. Seoane. "This suggests that exposure to picloram could promote cancer development."

Why is picloram's potential link to early-onset colon cancer concerning?

People commonly use picloram to eliminate unwanted plants in pasture, rangeland, and forestry. This study brings into focus that it specifically might be linked to an on-the-rise cancer impacting young people.

While many other pesticides like glyphosate have numerous drawbacks, this study isolated picloram as a potential danger after examining other pesticides and potential links to colon cancer.

The issue is also gaining concern due to the rapid increase in patients under 50 with colon cancer, as the Cancer Research Institute described. Other culprits like processed meat are in the crosshairs, but the surging rise in cases suggests multiple risk factors among young adults.

Colon cancer is now a real worry for adults under 50. It's important scientists get to the bottom of what is upping the risk for young people.

What's being done about picloram's potential risks?

The VHIO team stated that more work must happen to firmly establish a correlation between picloram and early-onset colorectal cancer.

Still, the emerging picture is worrisome and suggests that regulators should take a hard look at the pesticide's widespread use.

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