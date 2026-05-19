One of the biggest physics surveys ever found that experts are split on how reality works

"Ideas often presented as the standard view … did not command overwhelming support."

A major physics survey is highlighting something many people do not expect to hear from scientists: On some of cosmology's biggest unanswered questions, there is still meaningful disagreement.

The survey, published by the American Physical Society and summarized by Futurism, gathered responses from over 1,600 participants on subjects spanning astrophysics, particle physics, and related specialties.

Some of the central observations in modern cosmology remain firmly supported, including that the universe is expanding, that it was once far hotter and denser, and that ordinary visible matter accounts for only a small part of the cosmos.

But the survey illustrates that experts are still debating how best to interpret and explain some of the most difficult unresolved parts of that broader picture.

One of the clearest findings came from a question about the Big Bang. According to Futurism, around 68% of respondents used the term to mean a "hot dense state," which may or may not mark the start of time, while only 20% treated it as time's absolute beginning with a singularity.

Put simply, most respondents agreed on the general physical framework, but not on the deepest mathematical or philosophical interpretation of it.

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The divide was even more pronounced on dark matter and dark energy. Just 10% selected the traditional WIMP, or weakly interacting massive particle, model for dark matter, while many others favored alternatives or mixed explanations.

On dark energy, 24% chose the long-standing cosmological-constant idea, while 26% said it may evolve over time. That result stands out in light of recent DESI — Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument — findings suggesting it could be weakening.

The interpretation is not that physics has somehow failed or that reality is suddenly up for debate. It is that frontier science is still doing exactly what it is supposed to do: confronting theories with new evidence.

Researchers still have strong evidence for dark matter's gravitational influence, even if they do not yet agree on what dark matter is made of. The same is true for dark energy. Scientists have strong evidence that the expansion of the universe is accelerating, even though the cause remains unresolved.

A survey like this is a snapshot of expert opinion, not evidence that established science has fallen apart. In many ways, openness about uncertainty is one of science's strengths. It is how models improve over time.

"I think the most surprising finding was the gap between the public perception of scientific consensus and what scientists actually said when asked," Niayesh Afshordi, coauthor of the survey from the University of Waterloo in Canada and the Perimeter Institute, told Gizmodo.

"Ideas often presented as the standard view, such as inflation, string theory, particle dark matter, or a constant dark energy, did not command overwhelming support."

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