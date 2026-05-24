Rare venomous sea snake found in only one lake in the world evolved in just a few hundred years, researchers say

A rare venomous sea snake living in a Philippine lake is drawing fresh attention online.

The animal, the Philippine Freshwater Sea Snake, is found only in Taal Lake on Luzon Island, making it both highly unusual and highly vulnerable.

A Reddit post in the r/Awwducational forum recently spotlighted the Philippine Freshwater Sea Snake with a photo taken by ecologist and herpetologist Dr. Christina N. Zdenek.

Photo Credit: Reddit



According to the background cited in the post, Taal Lake was once connected to the sea. As the original poster described it, a 16th-century volcanic eruption cut the lake off from the ocean, and the water slowly lost its salinity.

That environmental shift caused several former marine species to adjust to the new habitat, including this sea snake.

That makes the sea snake notable not only because it is venomous and confined to a single lake, but also because it is considered a young species in evolutionary terms. Its transition from ocean life to freshwater happened only about 300 years ago.

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The OP also said the IUCN Red List classifies the species as vulnerable and that key details, such as how many there are and how they reproduce, are still unclear.

Species like this offer a rare window into how quickly life can respond to major environmental changes. In this case, one volcanic event may have helped reshape an entire ecosystem, pushing marine animals into a freshwater world in just a few centuries.

That does not just make the snake biologically fascinating — it also highlights how fragile isolated ecosystems can be. When an animal exists in only one place, any disruption to that habitat can have outsized consequences.

The OP identified pollution as the biggest danger to the snake and said fishermen also sometimes kill them after encounters.

For a species already limited to a single lake, those pressures can add up quickly.

Posts like these can get attention to help lesser-known species avoid slipping further out of view. Animals that are not widely recognized often struggle to attract research, monitoring, or protection, especially when they live in a small, isolated habitat.

In the comment thread, users seemed struck by how extraordinary this lake-dwelling sea snake really is.

One commenter wrote: "Crazy how one eruption turned ocean snakes into lake locals in basically no time."

"Freshwater sea snake is already a contradiction. then you add 'endemic to a single lake' and it just keeps getting weirder," another said.

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