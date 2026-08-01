More than 2,700 PG&E customers lose power in California as crews race to restore service

More than 2,700 homes and businesses in Madera were left without electricity Tuesday after an unplanned outage disrupted the local grid, leaving customers without an immediate explanation for why service had gone down.

What happened?

At 11:31 a.m., PG&E said crews were in the field restoring service and examining the electrical system to find any damaged sections, according to GV Wire.

PG&E's outage tracker still showed customers without power at 1:59 p.m., with service estimated to return by 3 p.m. as the utility continued looking into the cause.

Why does it matter?

When power goes out during the day, residents can lose air conditioning, internet access, refrigeration, and the ability to charge phones or operate medical equipment.

Power outages can become especially dangerous during periods of extreme heat, as it can leave people without adequate ways to remain cool.

Businesses can also be affected if they rely on payment systems, lighting, or temperature-controlled storage. A midday outage can mean lost sales, spoiled inventory, and disrupted work for employees and customers.

With the push for data centers across the country, watchdog groups have also warned that the extra strain on power grids might lead to more outages. They caution that grid operators might not be able to accurately balance supply and demand when there are big spikes in electricity usage.

What's being done?

PG&E said Tuesday that repair crews remained focused on bringing customers back online while inspecting the system for any damage.

The company's outage tracker provided estimated restoration times.

The immediate priorities were to restore service and identify the outage's cause.

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