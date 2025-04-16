Research group unveils free tool to protect public from dangerous threats: 'An immediate impact on human health'

"It is a valuable resource for policymakers and researchers working to address the PFAS problem."

Non-profit research organization ChemFORWARD recently announced a new tool that will help users identify per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as "forever chemicals."

The group says its new pfasID app allows users to screen chemicals against regulatory databases and chemical definitions to see if they qualify as PFAS. It was developed as part of IBM-led PFACTS, a collaborative initiative funded by the National Science Foundation Technology, Innovation, and Partnerships Directorate.

"PfasID is a valuable tool for anyone who wants to accurately identify whether PFAS are in chemicals they may use in their products or processes," ChemFORWARD said in a news release. "It is also a valuable resource for policymakers and researchers working to address the PFAS problem."

PFAS refers to a group of thousands of human-created chemicals that are found in a variety of consumer products like non-stick cookware and water-resistant clothing. These long-lasting chemicals are pervasive in the environment, earning them the nickname "forever chemicals."

PFAS have infiltrated our living spaces through the products we use and are in our water, air, soil, and food.

According to the EPA, PFAS have been correlated with a number of serious health problems, including decreased fertility, increased risk of certain cancers, and reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight infections.

Plus, these chemicals also pose a concern to wildlife. For instance, one Australia-based study found that turtles exposed to PFAS passed these chemicals on to their offspring and that hatchlings suffered a "concerning" level of deformities.

In the wake of such concerns, scientists are scrambling to find ways to protect people from PFAS. For example, one group of researchers has developed small monolith structures 3D printed from ceramic indium oxide ink that can attract and trap PFAS when soaked in water. According to the team, they can remove up to 75% of these chemicals in just three hours.

As for the new app from ChemFORWARD, "Users can start to have an immediate impact on human health and the environment by being able to quickly identify which of their products contain PFAS," according to Stacy Glass, co-founder and executive director of ChemFORWARD.

"The release of pfasID is a critical milestone for PFACTS as we work together to address PFAS identification and management," added Jed Pitera, strategy co-lead, Sustainable Materials, for IBM Research.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.