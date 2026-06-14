PFAS in Delaware River fish are rising faster than the water can dilute them

"So if you're eating that filet, that's where some of that PFAS is going to accumulate more."

A new study found PFAS pollution throughout the Delaware River, and some fish in the waterway also tested positive for the toxic chemicals.

The findings also suggest contamination is building up faster than the river can dilute it, WHYY reported.

What's happening?

In a report published in May, the Delaware River Basin Commission said PFAS levels are rising more quickly than the amount of water moving downstream toward the Delaware Bay. Researchers said that the pattern points to ongoing releases of the "forever chemicals" from possible sources such as industrial and wastewater facilities.

The report is one part of a three-part effort based on more than 20 years of PFAS research in the basin, which supplies drinking water to more than 14 million people in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

WHYY reported that samples also showed a higher-PFAS stretch running from Chester, Pennsylvania, to Pea Patch Island near Delaware City, Delaware, pointing to possible contamination sources south of Chester.

Testing also found the chemicals in fish from the river and its tributaries. Elevated levels were identified in smallmouth bass in Yardley, Pennsylvania, and in white perch at several locations, including the Schuylkill River.

Why does it matter?

Used in products ranging from nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing to firefighting foam, PFAS do not naturally break down in the environment. They may remain in the human bloodstream for years, and exposure has been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers.

New Jersey already has fish consumption advisories for some species, though they do not specifically address PFAS. Jeremy Conkle, lead author of the study and a DRBC chemist and toxicologist, explained why fish are a concern: "PFAS are a little different in that they tend to stick to proteins more than fats. So if you're eating that filet, that's where some of that PFAS is going to accumulate more."

Conkle also said people should not panic unless they are eating fish every day, and he encouraged anglers to continue following their state's fish consumption advisories.

What's being done?

The report points to several ways agencies are responding. State and federal rules are increasingly requiring water providers to remove PFAS from tap water, and some states, including New Jersey, have passed laws barring manufacturers from using PFAS in certain products.

The DRBC said it plans to continue tracking the chemicals and use its findings to narrow in on likely pollution sources. Members of the public can also use a new interactive map of PFAS hotspots around the basin.

Earlier detections have already helped prompt industries to reduce PFAS use and have led to increased monitoring.

"We will continue our decades-long active monitoring of PFAS and heighten our focus on targeted tracking, trend modeling and data communication, ultimately allowing DRBC to help reduce PFAS prevalence throughout our shared waters," said Kristen Bowman Kavanagh, DRBC's Executive Director.

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