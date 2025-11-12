Officials discover concerning substances in US drinking water supply: 'Wait-and-see'

They are incredibly difficult to filter out of the water.

In 2023, officials found PFAS in the water supply in Hermiston, the largest city in eastern Oregon. Two years later, officials have no plans to take immediate action, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

What's happening?

While the U.S. has been aware of PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," for decades, the Oregon Health Authority began limited testing for PFAS in 2021, following Environmental Protection Agency-mandated testing in select communities in 2013. The state of Oregon expanded testing in 2023 and 2024 to test about 20% of the public water supply, according to OPB.

​These tests revealed that Hermiston exceeded the federal maximum containment level for at least one of the forever chemicals. Still, Hermiston Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan told OPB that the city is taking a "wait-and-see" approach before conducting more tests or addressing contamination, as they do not know the source of the PFAS and want to be efficient about costs. Morgan stated that Hermiston's water is safe to drink.

​While there are health risks associated with PFAS exposure and guidelines for maximum PFAS levels in water, there are no penalties yet for PFAS pollution at Hermiston's levels. Under the Biden administration, the EPA had finalized rules setting limits on PFAS pollution; however, those regulations were stalled under the second Trump administration.

​According to Kari Salis, a technical unit manager for the Oregon Health Authority Drinking Water Program, the state is awaiting a final ruling from the EPA before taking action.

Why is PFAS exposure important?

PFAS, a wide-ranging set of chemicals with differing risk attributes, are already in hundreds of everyday items. From our nonstick pans to our favorite raincoats, these chemicals have been an integral part of our lives for decades, and only recently has research begun to address the actual damage of our levels of exposure.

​PFAS have been found in the blood of 97% of Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Some exposures to certain PFAS have been linked to thyroid disease, infertility, high cholesterol, higher risks of asthma, and some cancers.

​These forever chemicals are also incredibly difficult to filter out of the water and our bodies — hence the nickname — making it an expensive endeavor for environmental organizations to keep public drinking water clean.

What's being done about PFAS exposure?

Nonprofits in Oregon are stepping in where government officials are delaying action. Oregon Rural Action has advocated for cleaner groundwater, as nitrate levels are also rising in local waterways, as reported by OPB.

Local governments are also funding projects to connect homes to municipal water systems, which are more strictly regulated by the Clean Water Act. Additionally, the state is putting plans into motion to have every water system tested for PFAS by the end of 2027, said Salis in the OPB report.

