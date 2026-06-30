Women with more 'forever chemicals' in their blood may face higher odds of MS, study finds

For men, researchers said the pattern was far less certain, calling it "imprecise."

A recently published analysis points to a potential connection between PFAS exposure and multiple sclerosis, with the pattern appearing strongest in women.

Newsweek reported that women who had higher blood concentrations of certain "forever chemicals" also had greater odds of MS.

What's happening?

Published in the August 2026 issue of Environmental Research, the study examined 439 people in the United States and measured three PFAS chemicals in their blood: PFHxS, PFOA, and PFOS.

Among the chemicals studied, PFHxS stood out most. Compared with the lowest group, participants with the highest PFHxS levels were more than 3.5 times as likely to have MS. Newsweek reported that higher PFHxS levels were also associated with about 53% greater odds of MS overall and 56% greater odds among women, while the highest PFOA group had about 2.6 times the odds of the disease.

For men, researchers said the pattern was far less certain, calling it "imprecise." The results do not show that PFAS cause MS, but they do add to a growing body of evidence suggesting these chemicals may be linked to serious health problems.

Why does it matter?

About 1 million Americans are living with MS, according to Newsweek, which also noted that the disease has become more common over the past five decades. MS affects the central nervous system — including the brain and spinal cord — and can cause fatigue, pain, numbness, vision problems, mobility issues, and cognitive changes.

Newsweek said PFAS appear in many common products, including nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing, stain-resistant furniture, and smartwatch wristbands. Because they do not break down easily, they can persist for years in soil, water, and the human body.

One study does not mean PFAS exposure directly causes MS or that everyone exposed will develop the condition. It does suggest that scientists are gaining a clearer picture of how everyday chemical exposures may interact with genetics and other risk factors over time.

Questions about PFAS in drinking water are still a concern, and federal protections related to the chemicals remain uncertain.

What's being done?

Scientists are continuing to study how PFAS may affect the immune system and whether they could help trigger diseases in people who are already vulnerable.

Newsweek reported that Dr. David Hafler of Yale University, a professor of neurology and immunobiology who was not involved in the study, said MS is known to be "caused by the interactions of now over 260 genetic variants interacting with the environment, including vitamin D, smoking, high BMI, high salt."

He also said there is "compelling evidence that the [Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)] triggers the disease in genetically susceptible individuals." In comments cited by Newsweek, Hafler described the paper as another line of research linking PFAS to MS risk, "thus adding more evidence that this is yet one more environmental factor."

On the consumer side, reducing PFAS exposure can be difficult, but people can still take practical steps. That may include being mindful of products marketed as stain-resistant or water-repellent, which can sometimes contain these chemicals.

Experts say stronger regulation, better testing, and more research will be essential to understanding the risks and helping communities reduce exposure.

"As with all epidemiological studies, more basic immunologic investigations will be important, as is pointed out in the study," Hafler said. According to Newsweek, he added that PFAS are not "causative" on their own, but could be a risk factor.

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