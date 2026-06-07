State by state, a quiet crackdown on forever chemicals is rewriting the American supply chain

What may seem like a patchwork of local rules could ultimately reshape the products that end up in homes across the country.

A state-by-state crackdown on "forever chemicals" is quickly becoming a national story, as new PFAS laws take effect across the U.S. and a high-profile investigation into Lululemon adds fresh fuel to the debate.

What may seem like a patchwork of local rules could ultimately reshape the products that end up in closets, kitchens, and homes across the country, Sourcing Journal reported.

PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are drawing growing scrutiny because they do not break down easily and have been linked to serious health concerns, including cancer, birth defects, and hormone disruption.

A Safer States report says more than a dozen new state laws are set to take effect in 2026, while roughly 300 more policies are under consideration nationwide.

States including Connecticut, Oregon, Rhode Island, Minnesota, Washington, California, Colorado, and Vermont are moving ahead with disclosure requirements or outright restrictions.

In many cases, states are regulating PFAS as a class rather than banning one chemical at a time. That could make it harder for companies to replace one restricted chemical with a nearly identical substitute.

The issue drew more attention after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into whether Lululemon products contain PFAS despite the brand's wellness-focused image.

🚨BREAKING: I launched an investigation into Lululemon over the potential presence of toxic "forever chemicals" in activewear. pic.twitter.com/pAu273PHFv — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) April 13, 2026

"I will not allow any corporation to sell harmful, toxic materials to consumers at a premium price under the guise of wellness," Paxton said.

Lululemon has said it eliminated PFAS from its durable water-repellent coatings in fiscal year 2023 and that its products satisfy or surpass global regulatory, safety and quality benchmarks.

Consumers typically do not get a state-specific version of a jacket, couch, or pair of shoes. When one state adopts a tougher rule, many brands choose to change products for the entire U.S. market rather than maintain separate supply chains.

That means stronger standards in a handful of states can lead to cleaner products nationwide.

Potential benefits include less exposure to potentially harmful chemicals, fewer hidden toxins in common goods, and lower public health and water-cleanup costs.

Researchers are also making progress on cleanup efforts. A team at Flinders University in Australia recently reported a method that traps short-chain PFAS using nanosized molecular cages embedded in silica, achieving a 98% removal rate.

Environmental health advocates say the new laws show states are stepping in where federal action has lagged. Safer States national director Sarah Doll said policymakers are responding to what communities "already know and what they need."

Rhode Island State Rep. June Speakman said families should not have to learn "after the fact" that dangerous chemicals had been allowed into their food, water, or products.

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