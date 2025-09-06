Scientists uncover concerning new link between common household items and serious diseases: 'This gives us a hint'

A new study links exposure to some types of "forever chemicals" to certain changes in gene activity that can lead to health problems such as cancer, neurological disorders, and autoimmune disease.

What's happening?

The Guardian summarized the paper, which is among the first to investigate how PFAS can impact gene activity.

"This gives us a hint as to which genes and which PFAS might be important," the study's lead author, Melissa Furlong, told the publication.

Her team analyzed the blood of about 300 firefighters, and they discovered links between PFAS-related gene changes and biological pathways involved in leukemia, along with bladder, liver, thyroid, and breast cancers. Other genes and pathways were associated with conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, lupus, asthma, and tuberculosis.

Why is this study important?

This study builds on a growing body of science investigating the health impacts of PFAS, a group of thousands of human-made chemicals that have been used for decades in everyday items such as nonstick cookware and water-resistant clothing. They've also been used in firefighting foams and gear, which is why firefighters are at heightened risk.

Previous research has linked exposure to these chemicals to tumors and cancer of the liver and kidney, reproductive issues, low birth weights, and weakened immune systems in children.

What's being done about PFAS?

You can help reduce your exposure by avoiding products that contain these chemicals when possible. More than two dozen retail chains with more than 150,000 stores have already committed to phasing out PFAS, and you can also shop from this list of PFAS-free brands.

PFAS is also commonly found in drinking water, and scientists are working on ways to limit this contamination. For one, researchers at the University of Illinois found a way to remove these chemicals from water using a single process, and a team at the University of Rochester is doing similar work.

Some fire departments are also investing in PFAS-free gear to protect their firefighters.

