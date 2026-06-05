Even after bans, workers who wax more skis may still carry higher PFAS and cholesterol

Proper cleaning, ventilation, and handling still matter long after a harmful chemical falls out of favor.

New research suggests that even though ski wax bans have taken effect, people may still face lingering exposure to PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

For more than three decades, ski and snowboard wax makers used PFAS to help equipment glide faster over snow, as Kathryn Crawford, Assistant Professor of Environmental Health at Middlebury College, detailed for The Conversation.

That changed as evidence mounted linking PFAS to health concerns and environmental contamination. Organizations like the International Ski and Snowboard Federation began barring fluorinated waxes from sanctioned competitions in the 2023-24 season.

But this new study, led by Crawford, found that the ban didn't erase the contamination already left behind. While dust from waxing rooms fell sharply after "fluoro" waxes were prohibited and workspaces were cleaned, PFAS could still be detected.

PFAS are often called "forever chemicals" because they are highly persistent in both the environment and the human body.

Earlier follow-up research from the same team also found that people who waxed larger numbers of skis generally had more PFAS in their blood.

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PFAS exposure has been associated with illness, including some forms of cancer. In ski settings, exposure can happen when tiny particles and chemicals become airborne.

Bans and phaseouts can reduce future exposure, but they do not always remove old contamination. Workers and recreational skiers may still face risks even after policies change.

Proper cleaning, ventilation, and handling still matter long after a harmful chemical falls out of favor.

Crawford noted that some skiers may still be tempted to use leftover products because of how well they perform, but she says that if you ski, you should stop using old fluoro waxes now.

If you do wax, she recommends doing it outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. Wearing an N95 mask or equivalent respirator can help reduce inhalation of wax dust and fumes.

Other tips include not eating or drinking in tuning spaces since dust can settle on food and surfaces. Wash your hands after waxing, and change your clothes once you're done.

To keep residues from building up, clean wax rooms and tuning benches with a HEPA-equipped vacuum and a wet cloth.

Crawford said manufacturers are still searching for replacements that perform like fluorinated waxes, but it remains unclear what those formulations will contain or if they will truly be safer.

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