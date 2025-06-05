Study uncovers disturbing phenomenon years after residents stopped drinking local water: 'Likely, this city is not alone'

Exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in drinking water has lasting long-term effects for residents, according to a new study by researchers at Michigan State University.

What's happening?

PFAS are synthetic chemicals used in hundreds of everyday products because they repel heat, grease, and water. They've been around for decades, but research into their harmful effects when they contaminate food and water sources is a new field of study. As the Food and Drug Administration notes, testing for PFAS in low concentrations in food and water has only been carried out for the last five years.

This study looked into the connection between PFAS exposure and contamination from an abandoned paper mill in southwest Michigan. The presence of PFAS in local drinking water was first detected in 2018, long after the paper mill had closed. Researchers looked at high- and low-exposure groups. They found that even after three years of abstaining from unfiltered municipal water, the high-exposure group still had elevated levels of PFAS.

"Likely, this city is not alone. Other cities or regions could be just as vulnerable," one of the study's co-authors, Heather Stapleton, told Technology Networks. "This work underscores the importance of routine monitoring for contaminants in our drinking water."

Why are PFAS in drinking water such a concern?

PFAS are called "forever chemicals" because they are remarkably persistent, the Environmental and Energy Study Institute explains. The study showed that even trace amounts can stay in the human body for years. The full extent of the problem is still poorly understood, but emerging research suggests a plethora of harmful health effects. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, these include decreased fertility, developmental problems in children, increased risk of cancer, and weakened immune systems.

They're also not the only contaminant present in American drinking water. For example, another study found thousands of homes in Chicago were exposed to lead. These stories highlight the urgent need for comprehensive testing and legislation to protect households.

What's being done about PFAS in drinking water?

The study's authors called for more research to better understand the problem. Michigan is taking a proactive approach to the issue by setting PFAS standards and pursuing legal action against the companies responsible.

Additionally, promising research is being conducted into how to filter out PFAS, and the EPA recently announced that it will maintain its standards. Taking local action and raising awareness while reducing plastic use are steps everyone can take to help.

