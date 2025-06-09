New study reveals concerning hazard in water near closed factory: 'Cannot be ignored'

This study in particular is critical.

A group of researchers recently looked at potential PFAS contamination around an out-of-use manufacturing plant in China. The resulting study shows that the "forever chemicals" nickname given to PFAS is a fitting one. The water sources surrounding the defunct plant showed significant levels of these dangerous synthetic substances.

What's happening?

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of thousands of synthetic chemicals used in everything from cosmetics to nonstick pans to medical devices. While they offer a remarkable range of applications, these chemicals are known to have a tremendous array of health risks. Among them are reproductive issues, liver damage, and cancer.

Though the Chinese fluorochemical manufacturing plant this study focused on was no longer in operation, researchers suspected that toxic PFAS were still present. They tested for the presence of 17 PFAS in the surrounding river and ground and drinking water within a 13-kilometer radius of the facility. Eleven of the 17 were detected, including perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid, two notably dangerous chemicals.

Why is testing for PFAS important?

Considering the serious health risks associated with PFAS, it's critical to understand where contamination exists. Children are particularly vulnerable to these chemicals, as they can cause developmental issues with lifelong consequences.

Perhaps the most alarming aspect of PFAS is that they don't break down for years, and possibly even decades. That's why they're often referred to as forever chemicals.

This study in particular is critical, as it shows that PFAS contamination can persist long after facilities that produce them are shut down. While many may have assumed that the Chinese facility no longer posed health risks to surrounding communities, this study clearly shows that's not the case.

As the research team put it, "The potential threat of the closed fluorochemical manufacturing plant to the surrounding waters cannot be ignored."

What's being done about PFAS?

While PFAS have been around for many decades, it wasn't until recently that their health risks were taken seriously.

Chemical manufacturers Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva recently agreed to a $1.2 billion settlement for contaminating American waters with PFAS. Meanwhile, the looming threat of more litigation has inspired German insurers to reduce PFAS-related commercial and product liability policies.

If you want to avoid PFAS, reducing reliance on plastic food packaging is a great start. You can also avoid nonstick cookware and choose PFAS-free clothing, cosmetics, and furniture.

