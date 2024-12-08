Scientists link common items typically found around the house to worrisome disorder: 'It's not just observational'

"There's a very strong biological pathway that we're seeing."

Chemicals in items all over your house may be the newfound culprit of your sleepless nights.

What's happening?

As reported by the Guardian, a new study from the University of Southern California found a link between PFAS — known as "forever chemicals" — and sleep disorders in young adults. These chemicals, commonly used in products like nonstick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics, and food packaging, are increasingly found to disrupt sleep cycles.

The study published in Environmental Advances found that individuals aged 19 to 24 with high levels of PFAS in their blood slept an average of 80 fewer minutes per night compared to those with lower levels. Additionally, PFAS compounds like PFOS were most strongly linked to issues falling and staying asleep, as well as persistent daytime fatigue.

While most studies only find a correlation between two factors, this study went a little deeper. The researchers took blood samples from the participants and found that seven genes that influence sleep were likely activated by the forever chemicals. One of these genes is responsible for turning cortisol to cortisone, which is a compound in the body that influences sleep.

"There's a very strong biological pathway that we're seeing — it's not just observational," the lead author, Shiwen Li, said.

Why is PFAS' impact on sleep concerning?

Sleep is critical for mental and physical health. PFAS interfering with sleep is a cause for concern as the chemicals are everywhere within many people's households. PFAS have been detected in the blood of 97% of Americans, which highlights how pervasive these chemicals are in our daily lives.

Beyond sleep, PFAS are associated with serious conditions such as cancer, kidney disease, and immune disorders. Alarmingly, the study also highlighted that PFAS may target genes related to cognitive decline, further linking these chemicals to memory issues and disorders like Alzheimer's.

What's being done about PFAS?

While PFAS are nearly impossible to remove from the human body, experts call for stronger regulations. The study advocates for treating PFAS as a single chemical class for regulation purposes, rather than addressing compounds individually.

As individual consumers, reducing exposure through filtered water, safer household products, and food packaging can help limit intake.

