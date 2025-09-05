Experts issue warning after finding 'alarmingly high' levels of toxic chemicals at airports: 'Extremely worrying'

Many of us have crossed paths with these chemicals without realizing it.

Experts were alarmed after dangerously high levels of toxic "forever chemicals" were detected at airports across England, according to documents reviewed by The Guardian.

What's happening?

Unpublished reports from the Environment Agency show that 17 airports recorded elevated levels of PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — in both ground and surface water. These chemicals, which don't break down naturally, are raising red flags over potential contamination of nearby drinking water supplies.

Dr. Rob Collins of the Rivers Trust described the concentrations as "alarmingly high." At the same time, Dr. Shubhi Sharma of Chem Trust called them "extremely worrying," noting that the World Health Organization classifies some PFAS as carcinogenic

PFAS aren't just sitting at airports — they've slipped into daily life in many ways. Think about the foam firefighter spray, the pan you fry an egg in, or even the jacket that's supposed to keep you dry in the rain. Many of us have crossed paths with these chemicals without realizing it.

Why are these levels concerning?

The concern, experts say, comes down to what these chemicals can do to the body. Research has linked PFAS to cancers, hormone troubles, and problems with the immune system, and kids may face even greater risks. The tougher part is that PFAS don't wash out of the body — they stick around for years, so even little bits of exposure can build up over time.

For nearby communities, the worry isn't just the airport itself. PFAS can leach into rivers and soil, eventually showing up in drinking water and food, and they also linger in the wider environment, where they can affect wildlife and ecosystems.

What's being done about it?

Airports have said they are teaming up with regulators to track down the sources of PFAS and keep the chemicals from leaking further. Meanwhile, the EU has put forward one of the world's biggest crackdowns on PFAS, and governments elsewhere are beginning to follow the lead.

On an individual level, people can support companies phasing PFAS out of their products — such as brands now offering PFAS-free cookware, food packaging, and outdoor gear. Choosing safer alternatives helps reduce demand for these harmful chemicals and signals that communities care about protecting their water and health.

As PFAS draws more attention, experts stress that reducing exposure now is key to building a cleaner, healthier future.

