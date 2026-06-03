'I think he's trying to eat you': Snake owner gets surprising explanation for pet's odd behavior

A snake owner turned to Reddit after noticing their pet making a strange mouth movement after warming up under their shirt.

What's happening?

In a post on the r/snakes subreddit, one owner asked why their snake sometimes opened and stretched its mouth against their arm after spending a few minutes warming against their skin. The user wondered whether the reptile was using its mouth to pick up information, somewhat like a shark checking out an object.

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Most commenters thought the snake was mistaking its owner for prey.

"I think he's trying to eat you, and failing miserably," one user joked.

"His eyes are bigger than his stomach and also his mouth," another said.

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While it may sound alarming, it is actually harmless behavior in certain pet snakes, especially since it is physically impossible for the species to consume a human's arm, let alone an entire human being.

Why does it matter?

Snakes do not communicate discomfort or normal bodily adjustments in ways familiar to people used to dogs or cats, so harmless movements can look dramatic.

That uncertainty can create stress for pet owners, who may worry that their snake is choking, distressed, or showing signs of illness when it is really just stretching its jaw or half-heartedly attempting to eat something much larger than itself.

Online communities are playing a major role in helping people understand the animals they care for, a helpful resource with crowdsourced answers.

What can I do?

Documenting when a behavior happens — after handling, eating, or resting — can make it easier to tell whether it is part of a snake's normal routine. Videos and photos can also help when asking experienced keepers for input.

At the same time, owners should keep paying attention to anything that seems off or changes over time. Community advice can be a great starting point, but careful observation remains one of the most helpful tools any pet owner has.

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