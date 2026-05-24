Scientists unveil low-cost solar breakthrough as next-gen cells hit record efficiency

Perovskites are especially promising because they can be processed at relatively low temperatures, which could make production cheaper and easier.

Scientists in China have reported a major leap for next-generation solar technology, pushing perovskite cells to record efficiency levels that could help make clean electricity cheaper and more practical.

What's happening?

A research team led by scientists at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, according to Knowridge, developed a new way to build highly efficient "all-perovskite tandem" solar cells. The findings were published in Nature Nanotechnology.

The team posted certified efficiency rates of 30.3% for rigid tandem cells and 28.0% for flexible versions, an important benchmark for a solar technology that has drawn global attention for its potential to outperform conventional silicon panels while cutting manufacturing costs.

Perovskites are especially promising because they can be processed at relatively low temperatures, which could make production cheaper and easier. They can also be used in lightweight and flexible designs, expanding where solar can be installed.

One of the biggest hurdles has been manufacturing. In tandem cells, multiple perovskite layers are stacked to capture different parts of sunlight, but the ingredients in those layers tend to crystallize unevenly. That creates defects that hurt efficiency and durability.

To address that, the researchers used a chemistry framework called hard-soft acid-base theory to choose additives that helped crystals form more evenly across the material.

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Why does it matter?

Better solar cells could translate into lower electricity costs and more options for how clean power is used in everyday life. If perovskite tandems become easier to manufacture, they could eventually help bring down the price of solar installations for households and commercial buildings alike.

Higher efficiency also means more electricity can be generated from the same amount of space. That is especially valuable for rooftops, crowded cities, warehouses, and other places where surface area is limited.

There are health and environmental benefits, too. As cleaner electricity replaces power from dirty fuels, communities can see less harmful air pollution, which is linked to asthma, heart problems, and other health risks.

The new method also improved the performance of the individual layers used in these tandem devices. Wide-bandgap cells rose to 20.1% from 18.5%, and narrow-bandgap cells reached 23.3% from 21.6%, according to the researchers, showing progress in the building blocks needed for future commercial products.

What's being done?

For now, this is a research breakthrough, not a product you can buy tomorrow. But it points toward a future where solar panels could be cheaper, lighter, and flexible enough for more uses, including places where traditional panels do not fit as easily.

Meanwhile, research teams around the world are working to improve perovskite durability and scale up production, two steps that will determine how quickly record-setting lab results turn into affordable products for everyday use.

By helping the material crystallize more uniformly, the new study shows one realistic path toward solar panels that are both more powerful and more practical, a combination that could make clean energy more accessible for more people.

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