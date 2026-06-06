Residents pack Pennsylvania council meeting to stop land sale to data center developers

"When we stand together, when we refuse to back down, we win."

A celebratory Instagram post from a Pennsylvania civic group is drawing attention after residents in Columbia packed a Borough Council meeting and helped stop a land sale that could have brought a data center to the area.

The post, shared by Lancaster Stands Up (@lancasterstandsup), served as a reminder that local organizing can still shape what gets built in a community.

In the post's caption, Lancaster Stands Up said residents had only "weeks notice" of the proposed sale but still canvassed, phone-banked, and spoke with as many neighbors as possible before the meeting.

Ultimately, Columbia Borough Council voted against the bid for the McGinness Innovation Park.

"When we stand together, when we refuse to back down, we win," the group wrote, adding that even after attendees were told to leave the building, "people didn't leave" and kept waiting together in the parking lot for the outcome.

A photo series shows a packed crowd of Columbia residents gathered at the meeting, as well as people and pups crowded outside the building.

Conflicts over large data centers are becoming more common across the country as communities weigh promised economic development against concerns about energy demand, water use, noise, traffic, and land use.

Hyperscale facilities can require enormous amounts of electricity to run servers and cooling systems, and critics are worried that rapid expansion can strain local infrastructure and, in some cases, contribute to higher utility costs for residents.

Decisions like this can affect monthly bills, neighborhood development, and public health. When energy-intensive projects are proposed near homes, schools, or downtown areas, communities often want more clarity about their full effects before public land is sold or rezoned.

The debate is also part of a national conversation about how to meet rising digital demand without worsening pollution or further straining already overburdened power grids.

Lancaster Stands Up called the result proof that "when we organize we can make things happen" and congratulated "the people of Columbia, and Columbia Borough Council, for saying no to hyperscale data centers!"

The group made clear it does not see the matter as settled. "There is still work to be done, but this is a victory nonetheless," they wrote, before stating that the bids will be reopened.

"I hope communities like Festus, Missouri ring as a reminder to our city council," one commenter wrote, discussing a similar recent event. "If you vote against the community, we will vote you out."

"I'm so proud of this community for showing up," added another.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.