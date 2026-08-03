Georgia county halts data centers until 2027 as homeowners push back on neighborhood plans

That meant that officials weren't keeping residents informed of what was happening. People living in Paulding County didn't want that to happen again.

Last week marked at least a short-term victory for residents in Paulding County, Georgia, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

After months of pushback over neighborhood-scale data center plans, officials halted new projects until 2027 while they reconsider local development rules.

What happened?

Applause broke out after Tuesday's vote by the Paulding County Board of Commissioners decided to stop new data center projects until Jan. 1, 2027, Fox 5 reported.

Post 3 Commissioner Virginia Galloway said the delay would let the county slow the process and put clearer standards in place.

"I think it's very important for us to think about everything… I feel like we've been learning a lot as we go on this, and I think this will be a positive move for both us and anybody that might want to come here in the future with the data center for us to get our code together," Galloway said, as relayed by Fox 5.

Zoning applications filed before the moratorium was approved are not covered, and it's still unclear whether any proposals were already moving through the process.

Why is this important?

The vote followed a long-term dispute over how data center development had been handled in Paulding County. Residents objected to the projects themselves and the process that allowed them to move forward.

One talking point was the county's earlier creation of four technology park overlay districts, including one near Bethel Church Road and Highway 92. FOX 5 Atlanta reported that, because officials used text amendments to existing code instead of a standard rezoning process, developers were able to sidestep the usual public hearing notices.

That meant that officials weren't keeping residents informed of what was happening. People living in Paulding County didn't want that to happen again.

Residents raised concerns about higher electricity costs, industrial noise, and environmental harm, including possible effects on water quality and wildlife.

One Georgia couple, like many other people, is already living with the environmental effects of data centers. In their home that's 400 yards from a Meta data center, they were dealing with low water pressure, sediment-contaminated water, and higher electric bills.

Post 2 Commissioner Sandy Kaecher defended the county's work, saying commissioners had spent significant time researching data center impacts. Even so, many homeowners saw the controversy as another example of how fast-growing tech infrastructure can collide with neighborhood priorities.

What's being done?

In addition to the moratorium, Fox 5 said Galloway encouraged residents to share research and studies once a specialized county email on the issue is set up.

"I thank you very much for humbling yourselves and making the statement that you did and listening to us today, listening to us for the last three months," local resident Michelle Wolven said.

Not all residents think the pause is long enough. Homeowner Savannah Padgett, who said she works in the technology sector, argued that the county needs more time to catch up to the scale of the issue.

"Like six months is not enough time to catch up with the type of development that needs to happen via technology for data centers to be safe for communities," Padgett said.

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