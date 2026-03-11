Mark Zuckerberg under fire after Georgia resident makes startling claims: 'They don't care'

"There's nothing that you can do."

A Georgia couple living 400 yards away from a Meta data center built to support AI explained to More Perfect Union just what it is costing them to stay in their home.

More Perfect Union shared a video on its YouTube channel featuring an interview with the couple, Beverly and Jeff Morris.

In the interview, the couple demonstrates how low their water pressure is now and shows off the many jugs they have to fill up to store water.

The Morrises also show the interviewer sediment originating from the data center that has made its way into their water and explain that they've had to replace everything from pipes to washing machines to address it.

Additionally, the couple's electric bill went from around $250 to $400.

"It's overwhelming because you really feel like you are up against this huge wall that you can't penetrate. There's nothing that you can do. And they don't care," Beverly said.

The 2-million-square-foot data center is just one of many that have sprung up across the U.S. in recent years. According to Statista, in 2025, the U.S. had a total of 4,165 data centers, with the U.K. in second place with 499.

Georgia, in particular, has seen an influx of these centers, partially because industrial electricity rates in the state are 42% lower than the national average and partly because of massive tax breaks.

However, as the Morrises' story demonstrates, the costs of these centers on local communities can be astronomical, especially when it comes to electric bills.

Data centers use up massive amounts of electricity, but that energy usage is set to double or even triple over the next few years. That pushes up the cost of electricity for everyone else in the area, though, which is why the Morrises electric bill nearly doubled. It can also strain local grids and cause blackouts in local communities.

These centers draw on immense amounts of water to keep equipment cool, too, which could be part of the reason the couple's water pressure was so low.

That's not to say AI might not have its uses, as it may help optimize clean energy systems, and some companies are already using it to do things like help produce green hydrogen.

However, the pollution these centers create has a serious impact on the people living nearby, which is both unhealthy and costly.

As one YouTuber commented, "Put these data centers next to the elite homes and golf courses see how they like it."

