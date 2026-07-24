After hours of pressure, Alabama mayor names company behind proposed AI data center

"My stance is your quality of life. It's not about money."

After hours of tension at a July 20 meeting, Fairfield, Alabama, residents finally learned that Patmos, a Missouri-based AI infrastructure company, is behind a proposed data center facility.

That information reportedly surfaced only after residents showed mounting frustration, and city leaders voted to put additional data center proposals on hold.

What happened?

According to AL.com, Mayor Herman Carnes Jr. used the closing portion of the council meeting to say Patmos is the company seeking to develop a colocation data center in Fairfield. The company already runs several AI data centers.

That confirmation followed repeated demands for information from residents and council members. One resident also threatened legal action.

Colocation data centers typically lease server space, power, and cooling capacity to multiple customers, which can make them major users of local infrastructure. Making the case for new investment, Carnes said Fairfield has had "a decade and a half of not having any economic development."

Why does it matter?

AI's rapid growth is becoming more closely tied to the energy grid. Running advanced AI systems requires massive computing power, and that often means large data centers drawing huge amounts of electricity and, in some cases, substantial water for cooling.

While those facilities can support new business activity, residents everywhere are concerned about their resource use and potential to jack up everyday people's energy bills.

Data centers are popping up across the U.S. Companies like Amazon, Google, and xAI are just a few of the major players trying to construct and profit off of them.

And people are making sure their elected officials hear their thoughts. Almost two dozen communities in Florida have put moratoriums on new data center projects. Edgecombe County, North Carolina, also has a moratorium that will last for two years.

What's being done?

Fairfield's temporary moratorium is the clearest action now on the table.

A pause gives elected officials and residents time to get answers to tough questions about energy demand and actual benefits for the community.

According to AL.com, Carnes ultimately tried to frame the issue around residents' daily lives, telling the room, "My stance is your quality of life. It's not about money."

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