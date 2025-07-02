Researchers make major breakthrough that could change future of solar power: 'Saw excellent results in every case'

"These materials are thin and can be placed on different systems."

Researchers in Saudi Arabia have made a major breakthrough in solar technology.

A group of researchers, led by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia, found a way to boost solar cell longevity by more than 200%.

Published in the journal Materials Science and Engineering: R Reports, the findings reveal the benefits of using a new composite material made of acrylate.

This material is a game-changer, raising power output and optimizing longevity. However, what makes this advancement so revolutionary is its innovative cooling solution.

One of the biggest challenges with solar cell technology is its inefficient cooling system. As solar panels absorb the sun's rays, only 20% of that heat is actually converted to electricity. The rest of that absorbed heat reduces the cell's longevity and performance, which results in a need to replace existing cells.

"Cooling the solar cells, therefore, is necessary, but cooling systems like fans and pumps need electricity," wrote the researchers. "Passive cooling, on the other hand, does not."

The study ultimately highlighted how the new acrylate material enables a passive cooling system. KAUST Professor Qiaoqiang Gan, who led the study, explained this further, stating, "These materials are thin and can be placed on different systems that require cooling to operate, like greenhouses and solar cells, without affecting performance."

For hotter climates, this is especially important for optimizing energy efficiency and reducing costs. The researchers tested the solar cells with acrylate composite in the Saudi desert for weeks and found that they were about 48 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than those without the new material.

Plus, as Tech Xplore observed, the cells "showed an increased power output of more than 12% and increased lifespan of more than 200% while reducing their cost of generating electricity by nearly 20%."

Thanks to advancements in solar cell technology, companies and homeowners can transition toward clean energy, saving money on power while also reducing the negative environmental impact of grid-provided electricity — which still heavily relies on dirty fuels.

"This work is an excellent example of combining different expertise at KAUST," Professor Stefaan De Wolf said. "We tested the new cooling technology on top-performing solar cells in multiple environments and saw excellent results in every case."

