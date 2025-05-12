Study makes concerning connection between risk for Parkinson's disease and living near golf courses: 'Cases are exploding'

A startling new study is drawing attention to a hidden hazard lurking in some of the nation's greenest neighborhoods: golf courses.

According to research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open, people who live within a mile of a golf course may face a 126% higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease — a condition affecting over a million Americans.

The culprit? Pesticides.

What's happening?

Researchers from the Barrow Neurological Institute tracked Parkinson's diagnoses in Olmsted County, Minnesota, over a 24-year span, cross-referencing patient addresses with the locations of 139 nearby golf courses. The analysis revealed a clear pattern: the closer someone lived to a golf course, the higher their odds of developing Parkinson's.

And it's not just air exposure. Residents whose tap water came from groundwater sources near a golf course had nearly double the risk of developing the disease. Those living in "vulnerable groundwater regions" — where rainwater can carry chemicals through porous bedrock more easily — faced even greater odds.

"This isn't about golf," said Dr. Michael Okun, national medical adviser for the Parkinson's Foundation. "It's about pesticides, environmental exposures, and preventable risks hiding in plain sight."

Why is this concerning?

Parkinson's disease is a serious progressive condition that impacts movement, speech, and cognitive function. There's no cure — and cases are on the rise.

As Newsweek covered, Dr. Okun recently posted to X, formerly Twitter, saying, "Parkinson's cases are exploding. We now face 11.8 million cases globally, and the numbers are climbing fast. Despite this reality, we still spend just 2 to 3 cents of every Parkinson's dollar on prevention. That has to change."

While genetics do play a role, environmental factors like pesticide exposure are increasingly being linked to the disease. Chemicals such as paraquat and rotenone — often used to maintain lush greens — have been shown to trigger Parkinson-like symptoms in animal studies.

And the U.S. has pesticide risks up to 15 times higher on golf courses than European countries do, according to Beyond Pesticides.

This research adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting our outdoor environments, especially in urban and suburban areas, may not be as safe as they seem — especially when aesthetics are prioritized over health.

What's being done about it?

While the study doesn't explicitly call for people to move away from golf courses, experts say there's a clear need to reevaluate how pesticides are used in public spaces. Cities and states can take action by tightening regulations on chemical applications near residential areas and upgrading municipal water treatment in high-risk zones.

For those living near golf courses, consider reaching out to local environmental health agencies to learn about pesticide transparency laws and groundwater safety initiatives.

As Dr. Okun noted, "This is a warning we can't ignore. Prevention has to be part of the plan."

