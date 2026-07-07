Paris mortuaries turn people away as brutal heat wave pushes deaths 50% above normal

Extreme heat often receives less attention despite being one of the deadliest weather hazards.

During Europe's recent heat wave, reports from Paris said mortuaries reached capacity and were forced to turn away additional bodies as deaths rose far above seasonal norms, a stark reminder that extreme heat can become deadly on a large scale.

What happened?

Speaking in a YouTube video, climate scientist and science communicator ClimateAdam pointed to reports from Paris that mortuaries were overwhelmed during Europe's latest stretch of intense heat.

In the short clip, ClimateAdam said that climate change is already turning summer heatwaves into deadly disasters.

"There were days when deaths were 50% higher than usual during this heatwave," ClimateAdam said.

"This heatwave, the climate scientists have calculated, would have been virtually impossible if we humans hadn't heated the planet by burning fossil fuels," ClimateAdam said.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat is one of the deadliest forms of weather because it can quickly push vulnerable people into crisis, especially older adults, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers, and those without access to reliable cooling.

Unlike disasters such as earthquakes, floods, or hurricanes that produce dramatic images, extreme heat often receives less attention despite being one of the deadliest weather hazards, claiming thousands of lives worldwide each year.

What happened in Paris also shows that heat can strain systems far beyond hospitals. When deaths rise sharply, funeral services, morgues, and other public infrastructure can be overwhelmed.

What's being done?

ClimateAdam said there are immediate ways communities can lower the danger, including better public education about heat risk, homes that stay cooler, and cooling centers for the most vulnerable people. Measures like those can save lives even as broader climate solutions take longer to implement.

He added that reducing the pollution driving global temperature shifts is essential to preventing extreme heat from worsening in the years ahead.

"Once we stop burning fossil fuels, that stops the world from heating, and that stops extreme heat like this from getting worse," he said.

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