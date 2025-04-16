Russian researchers may have saved other battery scientists some time by ruling out at least one cause of lithium-rich cathode degradation.

It seems that oxygen gas molecules that had been blamed for cell performance problems were formed by the X-ray scans that found them, according to the findings.

The discovery happened at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, or Skoltech, with aid from international labs.

"Thankfully, our latest study relegates the molecular oxygen hypothesis to history," assistant professor Dmitry Aksyonov said in a news release. He co-authored the report. "By examining the data from major X-ray scattering experiments, we have demonstrated that the O2 molecules trapped in the cathode material and supposedly responsible for its worsening performance are likely the artifact of the experiment."

When batteries operate, ions move between the anode and cathode through the electrolyte. Experts in labs around the world are trying to find cheaper, more planet-friendly parts while improving performance. As a result, substances, including potassium, silicon, and sodium, are being tapped for various types of packs.

Nickel-manganese-cobalt, or NMC, cathodes are among the promising components being studied. Skoltech said that the electrode could provide for 30% more energy storage, a boon for electric vehicles and other battery-reliant tech if the bugs are worked out.

Success is vital to advancing the transition to a cleaner energy system and eliminating heat-trapping air pollution, which is impacting even our food system, according to a farm production and rising temperature study published by Wiley.

Now, experts examining NMC cathodes can cross oxygen off the list of culprits behind voltage fade and capacity drop. The findings "suggest that the issue of … deterioration be approached from a different angle," per the release.

It's good news, because the oxygen is entrenched after forming, making it tough to mitigate.

"Stabilizing cathode materials … will be easier than if the molecular oxygen hypothesis had proved right," the release stated.

For their part, lithium-ion batteries are already charging faster than ever before. They can provide hundreds of miles in about 15 minutes if using a fast hookup, such as one of Tesla's 60,000-plus Superchargers. They are now available to most rides with an adapter. And the U.S. Department of Energy reported that the median EV range increased to 283 miles for model year 2024.

What's more, costs are expected to drop. Goldman Sachs estimated that pack prices could plummet by 50% next year thanks to better tech, cheaper parts, and more recycling.

It's a great time to switch, too, as tax breaks worth $4,000 and $7,500 for used and new EVs remain available. That's in addition to the $1,500 you can bank annually in gas and maintenance costs, and the thousands of pounds of air pollution the DOE estimated will be prevented when parking your gas car.

At Skoltech, the team credited modeling experiments — originating from across the continent at the Collège de France and University of Montpellier — for making the cathode findings possible.

Even better batteries could soon be a result.

"This study is an example of great synergy between experiments, theory, and computer modeling," research scientist Andrey Geondzhian said.

