Startup unveils high-tech pedal-less bike with an eye-popping look: 'Exemplifying a perfect blend of form and function'

If you ride an e-bike with a throttle, new transportation startup Owlet is betting you don't use the pedals much, if at all. That's the idea behind its new e-bike that's part bike, scooter, and motorcycle, all in one.

It's called, simply, One. And according to the specs provided by Owlet, this thing can get up and move in a hurry.

The One's 3,000-watt hub motor can generate a whopping 180 newton-meters of torque. For comparison's sake, the Specialized Turbo Levo, the benchmark for high-quality and powerful e-mountain bikes, produces "only" 90 newton-meters of torque. It also requires pedaling.

Not so with the One.

The One is shaped like a telescope tube with a reverse-swooping rear triangle and a suspension fork hidden by cool-looking angular panels. It also folds so it can fit in a trunk or the hallway of a small apartment.

It boasts big, visible lighting too. The front beams are provided by two small circles that look a bit like eyes. The rear light is a bright red circle that can't be missed by drivers approaching from behind.

Once out on the road, you flip the collapsible foot pegs into go-mode, hit the throttle, and you're off — going up to 30 miles per hour. Owlet says the battery is good for up to 60 miles per charge. It takes about 3.5 hours to fully charge it, according to New Atlas, so it's a dream commuter rig. You could even charge it at work putting in just half a day.

This kind of transportation option has the potential to reshape urban commuting. With a top speed of 30 miles per hour, it can zip along with, or faster, than traffic in congested cities and compact towns. It's remarkably efficient, as you could likely go days without charging — unless you're joyriding around town.

And that fun is a huge selling point. Why drive a car or use a ride-share service when you can just hop on your One and zip off quietly, quickly, and with an ear-to-ear grin plastered across your face? Imagine the possibilities of a much quieter, cleaner, and more fun cityscape, with commuters whizzing around on silent e-bikes.

The Owlet is projected to cost just under $3,000 when it goes on sale, according to New Atlas. Pre-orders are sold out on the company's website, but good things come to those who wait. Keep an eye out for this little wonder; it shouldn't be hard to spot.

To New Atlas, the design team behind the One said it creates "not just vehicles but pieces of art, exemplifying a perfect blend of form and function."

