Lake Mead sits at 30% full as thirsty AI data centers fuel backlash across Southern Nevada

Residents and lawmakers are taking a closer look at the water and electricity needed to support the AI boom.

There is growing backlash in Southern Nevada over the strain of AI data centers on the region's resources.

According to Newsweek, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation data from May 27 said Lake Mead was only about 30% full. As drought continues to pressure the Colorado River system, residents and lawmakers are taking a closer look at the water and electricity needed to support the AI boom.

What's happening?

In Las Vegas, where several major data centers already operate near Lake Mead—including Google's facility in Henderson and Switch's The Core Campus—debate is intensifying.

The scrutiny comes as the United States is now home to more than 4,300 data centers nationwide, with 70 of them in Nevada, according to Data Center Map.

One of the clearest flashpoints is a proposed 88.5-acre AI data center in Boulder City, near the Hoover Dam and Lake Mead. As Newsweek noted, residents turned out to oppose the project, and a petition opposing data centers in the city had collected about 2,100 signatures by April 7.

At a Boulder City Planning Commission meeting, "dozens of residents" raised concerns about "energy and water demand, noise, air pollution and heat," according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which Newsweek cited. Commissioners later voted to recommend denying the project.

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That local pushback comes as data obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal found that 23 Southern Nevada data centers were estimated to use more than 716 million gallons in 2024 — roughly the annual needs of about 4,395 single-family homes.

Why does it matter?

Lake Mead is a vital reservoir on the Colorado River; the river helps irrigate roughly 5 million acres of farmland and serves about 40 million people across the West.

Federal data has shown the reservoir has fallen sharply in recent years. The 30% capacity represented below-average storage for the time of year.

Declining water levels can threaten drinking water supplies, ecosystems, and hydropower generation at Hoover Dam. That is why adding more water-intensive infrastructure near an already stressed reservoir is raising concerns.

AI can offer real benefits, including helping utilities forecast demand, manage the grid, and improve clean energy systems. But the data centers that power those tools can require enormous amounts of electricity and water, potentially straining local power supplies, increasing energy costs, and putting more pressure on communities already coping with climate-related shortages. Critics have also warned about security risks, misuse, and other unintended social consequences as AI expands.

What are people saying?

A Gallup poll found that about 70% of Americans oppose building AI data centers in their communities.

In Boulder City, residents have expressed concern about water use, electricity demand, noise, heat, and pollution. The Planning Commission's recommendation to deny the proposed project suggests local officials share at least some of those concerns.

At the same time, companies are defending their presence. Google said it is investing in water stewardship, returning more water to the Colorado River Basin than the site used. However, communities are still weighing AI's potential against the water and electricity needed to support it.

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