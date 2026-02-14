Users said it felt warmer and more 'alive' than newer models.

OpenAI is facing backlash after retiring GPT-4o, a ChatGPT model some users describe as unusually "flirty," emotionally attuned, and companion-like.

What's happening?

In late January, OpenAI said it would retire GPT-4o (along with other older models) from ChatGPT on Feb. 13 — the eve of Valentine's Day.

OpenAI framed the move as part of keeping ChatGPT current, while noting it would keep working on "personality and creativity" and reduce "overly cautious" responses in newer models.

A Guardian report described users grieving the change, including one user who said, "I cried pretty hard," after learning her AI companion, powered by GPT-4o, would be gone.

Communities like Reddit's r/MyBoyfriendIsAI (reported at around 48,000 members) and Discord groups have become hubs for people who say GPT-4o felt warmer and more "alive" than newer models. Some users have tried migrating their companion's "memories" to other tools but say it isn't the same.

The Guardian also highlights research from an independent AI researcher who surveyed users and found many relied on 4o primarily for companionship, with 64% of respondents anticipating a "significant or severe impact on their overall mental health" from the switch.

Why is this concerning?

The event spotlights a growing tension: Tech companies can effectively commodify companionship, then change or remove it overnight — even for paying customers.

It also underscores why some experts warn about overly validating or "people-pleasing" chatbots. If a tool feels like a confidant, it can deepen dependence and amplify harm when guardrails fail, or a relationship disappears.

There's also an overlooked physical footprint. AI tools run on data centers that draw heavily on the electric grid, and in many places, large facilities also consume significant water for cooling.

Globally, data centers used an estimated 415 Terawatt-hours of electricity in 2024 (roughly the same as the annual electricity use of a mid-sized country), and demand is rising fast.

What's being done about it?

Some users are trying to migrate their companions' memories and personalities to other AI tools, such as Anthropic's Claude, though many say the experience doesn't feel the same.

OpenAI says newer models include stronger safety guardrails — and that it's working to improve their "personality and creativity" while reducing overly cautious or preachy responses that frustrate users.

More broadly, regulators are starting to take AI companionship more seriously. In 2025, the Federal Trade Commission launched an inquiry into AI chatbots that act as companions, raising questions about whether companies have adequately assessed the risks of emotional dependence and potential harms, especially for younger users.

On the environmental side, companies are working to make AI less resource-intensive by improving chip efficiency, reducing water-intensive cooling, and powering data centers with cleaner energy.

