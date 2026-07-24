Ontario man got tick bites 'one a month,' then a tick-borne infection sent his heart rate plummeting

The province has recorded more than 10,000 Lyme disease cases since 2021.

A man in Ontario, Canada, was hospitalized for 10 days after a tick bite made his heart rate plummet, according to Global News.

His family is now speaking publicly about the ordeal as Ontario health officials warn that Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses are on the rise across the province.

What happened?

After the tick bite occurred, Laura Redman said her husband, Peter Redman, fell ill quickly.

Peter told Global News, "I probably get one a month, and we would just pull them off and carry on with our day."

"It was so horrible because he was staggering in the house and falling into walls and I was like, that's it, we're going to emerg," Laura said.

By then, Peter had developed a high fever, started vomiting and suffered a dangerous drop in blood pressure.

During his hospital stay in Kingston, Ontario, doctors diagnosed Peter with anaplasmosis, a bacterial infection transmitted by infected blacklegged ticks.

"At one point my heart rate dipped to about 28 beats per minute," Peter recounted, "and they asked me, 'What would you like us to do if your heart stops?'"

Peter's case comes amid a wider increase in tick-borne illness in Ontario. According to Global News, the province has recorded more than 10,000 Lyme disease cases since 2021.

Since 2023, there have also been more than 300 anaplasmosis cases, roughly 20 Powassan virus cases, and 30 babesiosis cases.

Why is this concerning?

Tick-borne illnesses are not always mild or easy to identify. Early symptoms can resemble other common infections, including fever, fatigue, and rashes.

Health officials are also warning that the threat is spreading geographically.

And even everyday activities can pose a risk. But the good news is that there are small actions you can take to keep yourself and others safer.

How can I avoid tick-borne illnesses?

Moore advised, "Simple precautions can help reduce that risk, including being vigilant in wooded and grassy areas, even close to home, wearing appropriate clothing and doing routine tick checks after spending time outdoors."

These actions likely take no more than a couple of minutes to do, and they could save your or someone else's life.

People with symptoms such as fever, chills, fatigue, muscle aches or a rash should seek medical care. Most patients improve with antibiotics, but in severe cases, the illness can lead to organ failure or, rarely, death.

"That was a very scary experience, and I'm not going to be blasé about tick bites anymore," Laura said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.