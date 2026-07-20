Reporter stages a fake online empire, finds guru status symbols are cheap to counterfeit

"You could click and drag the charts to make it look like you're making tons of money."

Many of the internet's slick "I got rich online" clips appear to be marketing a performance of success rather than success itself. A new report indicates that the usual status signals — upscale locations, soaring sales charts, and a flood of phone notifications — may be surprisingly cheap to stage.

What's happening?

At 404 Media, co-founder Jason Koebler has been reporting on online "gurus" who promote courses by making themselves look instantly wealthy. As Marketplace reported, the formula often includes tropical backdrops, private jets, and carefully framed phone screens that imply the creator has discovered some secret formula.

To test how that image is built, Koebler tried to construct it himself. He found that apparent online success can be put together without real success behind it, using inexpensive digital tools and a little staging.

"In a lot of the videos, they show what's called the dashboard, and that dashboard refers to the analytics page for a given platform," Koebler said.

His reporting showed that those dashboards can be edited to overstate revenue and activity, making the overall pitch look much more believable than it actually is.

Rather than serving as entertainment alone, many of these videos are designed to funnel viewers toward buying a course.

Why does it matter?

This kind of content can do significant financial harm. Someone dealing with rent, debt, or job insecurity may be especially vulnerable to a slick promise of easy online income, particularly when the supposed evidence looks polished and convincing.

Private jets and luxury island trips are used as shorthand for success, even though such excess carries a heavy environmental footprint and reinforces the idea that wasteful consumption is something to admire.

Communities already facing high costs and environmental strain are watching deceptive marketing dress pollution-heavy lifestyles up as aspirational while extracting money from hopeful viewers.

What can I do?

Treat screenshots, dashboards, and rapid-fire phone notifications as marketing materials, not proof. If a creator seems to spend more time showing off luxury than explaining a real, verifiable business model, that is a major red flag.

Before buying any course, look for independent reviews, refund policies, and outside evidence that real customers benefited. Be wary of countdown timers, "limited spots," or claims that success is nearly guaranteed.

If you want to learn a skill such as e-commerce, freelancing, or digital marketing, lower-risk options include community college classes, public library resources, or free materials from established organizations. Those routes may not come with private-jet footage, but they are far less likely to leave you poorer.

You can also report deceptive ads or suspicious social posts to the platform hosting them, which can help limit the reach of content that preys on people's financial anxiety.

Koebler summed up the usual backdrop this way: "They always take these videos and photos in really exotic locations, and they basically say, 'I've made all of this money, I took my private jet to this island somewhere,'" he said, according to Marketplace.

He added that the supposed proof can be just as shaky, stating, "These were fully editable. You could click and drag the charts to make it look like you're making tons of money."

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