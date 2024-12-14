Scientists transform old carpet into building material with serious strength — here's how

The findings could pave the way to a more sustainable, cost-effective construction sector.

A team of Australian engineers has figured out that concrete can be made more durable and crack-resistant by incorporating an unexpected material: old carpet fibers.

Scientists from RMIT University, a leading design and technology institution, devised a method using scrap carpet fibers to reduce premature cracking in concrete by up to 30% while enhancing its strength, according to a university news release.

The findings could pave the way to a more sustainable, cost-effective construction sector. RMIT reported that Australia spends about AU$8 billion (over $5 billion) annually to repair early-age shrinkage cracks in concrete buildings, while the United States spends a whopping $76 billion.

In addition to using discarded carpet in concrete, the textile researchers and civil engineers have also explored incorporating old clothing fabrics to boost concrete's strength.

"Cracking in early-age concrete slabs is a long-standing challenge in construction projects that can cause premature corrosion, not only making a building look bad but also risking its structural integrity and safety," lead researcher Dr. Chamila Gunasekara from RMIT University said.

"Scrap carpet fibers can be used to increase concrete's strength by 40% in tension and prevent early cracking, by reducing shrinkage substantially."

Preliminary concrete samples that include old textiles have been tested for their structural performance and sustainability and have proven to adhere to Australian construction regulations, per RMIT.

Reusing old carpets and clothing to make concrete also addresses another major issue with unwanted fabrics: the staggering amount of waste generated by discarded textiles. Gunasekara said in RMIT's release that Australia consumes more textiles per person than any other nation besides the U.S.

"The average Australian purchases 27kg [nearly 60 pounds] of new clothing and textiles every year, and discards 23kg [roughly 50 pounds] into landfill," he said.

When these materials are burned or decompose in landfills, they release harmful gases such as methane into the atmosphere that contribute to rising global temperatures. In addition, textiles can leach toxic chemicals and plastic particles into the groundwater and soil, threatening wildlife, ecosystems, and even our food supply.

However, Dr. Shadi Houshyar, an RMIT materials and textile scientist, said the silver lining is that around 70% of textile waste could be upcycled into other fibers. These fibers could then become the building blocks for concrete, proving that trash can usually be transformed into treasure with a little creativity (and science, in this case).

The research team has partnered with organizations such as Textile Recyclers Australia, Godfrey Hirst Australia, and councils in Victoria to perform field studies of real-world construction projects that include repurposed textiles.

If the initial trials are successful, carpet fiber-reinforced concrete could eventually be a staple material in the construction industry and address the shortcomings of traditional concrete. Other Australian researchers have created concrete from recycled high-visibility vests, and even built a walking path at a Buddhist monastery using the material. Chinese scientists have also discovered that low-carbon concrete can be made using leftovers from the country's municipal waste management system.

In a world with so much waste, these findings prove that a sustainable future is within our reach.

