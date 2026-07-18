Ohio residents launch petition to halt Meta's 32-acre expansion, warning of a 'land grab'

Opposition to Meta's data center complex in Middleton Township, Ohio, is growing after town trustees went against the zoning commission's recommendations and made way for the project.

For those opposing the move, the dispute is about more than the 32 acres slated for Meta's data center expansion. It is also about whether local communities get a meaningful say before large industrial projects reshape nearby roads, air, water, and neighborhoods.

What's happening?

On July 7, trustees Fred Vetter and Mike Moulton voted yes to rezoning 13 parcels of land — or 31.82 acres — for light industrial use by Liames LLC on behalf of Meta, while Middleton Township trustee Melissa Petrea was the lone dissenter, according to The Blade.

Now, residents in Wood County have begun a grassroots petition to overturn the 2-1 vote. Getting the issue onto the November ballot will reportedly require 971 valid signatures, so opponents are targeting at least 1,300 to account for any that may be rejected.

Leslie Harper, a Whitehouse resident working with those challenging Meta's expansion, is helping coordinate volunteers for that effort.

"Where is this land grab going to stop? Now that we're seeing construction of [the data center], people are really getting scared," Harper told The Blade.

Why does it matter?

Neighbors fighting the expansion point to risks they say could come with it, including water contamination, air pollution, and lower property values. In their view, approving this rezoning could also make it easier for the data center project to absorb still more nearby land.

Mark Patton, who lives near the Meta site, summed up the concern many neighbors feel after seeing Meta or Meta-linked companies buy land in the area, per The Blade: "They're going to pick us apart."

The conflict reflects a broader concern that has surfaced in communities across the country. While major tech infrastructure projects can bring jobs and investment, they can also put added pressure on local land, utilities, and public trust when residents feel their concerns are being brushed aside.

What's being done?

At this point, their main avenue is a ballot referendum. Harper and other volunteers are racing to organize in time for Middleton Township voters to weigh in this fall on whether to reverse the trustees' action.

A ballot referendum gives residents a formal path to challenge land-use changes they believe could threaten their quality of life. It also brings more scrutiny to how large developments move forward, especially when elected officials choose a different path than local zoning boards recommend.

"From a resident standpoint, this project is massive, and they have many valid concerns regarding safety and well-being, which is the fundamental purpose of zoning laws under the Ohio Revised Code," Petrea, who voted against the rezoning, told The Blade.

Trustees Vetter, Moulton, and Meta did not respond to The Blade's request for comment.

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