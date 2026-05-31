Ohio government to award $51 million for new EV infrastructure

Electric vehicles accounted for 5% of all new vehicle registrations in the state for the first time.

Federal funding is set to expand electric vehicle infrastructure in Ohio with 64 new charging locations, including 10 Tesla fast-charging stations.

According to a report from Electrek, the initiative will allocate $51 million from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program within the state, complemented by an additional $26 million from developers.

Construction is anticipated to begin early next year, with many stations expected to become operational by late 2027.

The charging stations will be situated at various locations, including Aldi, BP Products North America, Francis Energy Charging, Heartland Charging Service, Love's Travel Stops, Mid Cour EV Charging Solutions, Pilot Travel Centers, Red E Charging, Sheetz, Tesla, and United Dairy Farmers, Electrek noted. The program mandates a minimum of four fast-charger units at sites accessible to all EV drivers.

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While initiatives like this make public chargers more accessible, EV drivers know that charging at home is usually the most convenient and cost-effective way to power your car. To learn more about at-home EV charging, connect with the experts at Qmerit.

Qmerit has free tools to help you understand the best Level 2 charging options for your home and budget and can connect you with quick installation quotes from vetted partners.

Ohio has been proactive in expanding NEVI-funded charging infrastructure, being the first state in the country to announce sites and initiate construction, having already opened the nation's inaugural NEVI station in 2023.

Currently, there are 19 operational NEVI stations in Ohio, with an additional 12 set to be operational this year.

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Last fall, the Federal Highway Administration confirmed that Ohio's alternative fuel corridor network is fully functional, ensuring reliable charging along major routes while allowing the state to utilize funds more flexibly beyond those corridors.

Electrek noted that there is still potential for growth in EV adoption within Ohio, which has 126,212 registered electric vehicles. In September 2025, electric vehicles accounted for 5% of all new vehicle registrations in the state for the first time.

Whether you're a longtime EV driver or are considering making the switch from gas driving, check out Qmerit's free resources on at-home charging.

You could be surprised by just how much you can save by dodging the higher prices at public charging stations.

And if you pair an at-home charger with solar panels, you can power your vehicle with the low or no-cost energy from the sun.

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