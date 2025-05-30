Innovative company unveils groundbreaking new product that can save households big on energy bills: 'A superior solution'

Glazing company NxLite has announced a new facility in Michigan that it hopes will improve the energy efficiency of commercial building.

The Advanced Innovation & Manufacturing Center spans 45,000 square feet and took $9 million to build. It will act as the company's new U.S. headquarters, including manufacturing and research work. NxLite claims its glass coatings can prevent up to 42% of solar heat gain from outside, while insulating up to 44% of heat loss from inside.

Home energy efficiency is an often-overlooked climate solution. The Department of Energy estimates that 30% of home heating and cooling is lost through windows. The energy used for that climate control often comes from polluting sources, be it dirty energy from the grid or a gas-powered furnace in the building.

Weatherization upgrades like those from NxLite can generate savings thanks to reduced energy costs on top of preventing pollution from those sources.

NxLite is hardly the only player in this space, however. Other tech innovations in glass are showing lots of promise.

Some companies are building photovoltaics into window panes so they can generate electricity. Others are able to transition tint to properly meet heating and cooling demands. Downstream, some researchers are showing that recycled glass can be used as fire-resistant cladding. It will take a variety of solutions like these to meet new commercial and residential demands.

NxLite was excited to meet the demand for improved building energy efficiency.

"The opening of the AIM Center arrives at the perfect moment as demand surges for our solutions across multiple industries seeking to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions," NxLite CEO David Mather said.

"Anywhere you need to see through a barrier while maintaining thermal control, our technology provides a superior solution. Each application represents significant cost reductions in the form of global energy savings and carbon emission reductions while improving occupant comfort, reducing weight, and extending product and shelf life."

