Innovative companies join forces to build 'microreactor' that could revolutionize how we generate power: 'A transformative approach'

NuCube Energy joined the Shell GameChanger program to develop a nuclear microreactor that reaches temperatures over 1,000 degrees Celsius, reported Business Wire.

The Idaho company designs small nuclear reactors that produce intense heat and electricity. These compact units serve manufacturing plants and isolated locations that need constant power without sending carbon into the atmosphere.

Nuclear power is derived from splitting atoms, which produces massive amounts of energy without a carbon output. Each NuCube system is built in a workshop and can be transported on a typical truck, unlike conventional nuclear plants, which often take years to construct.

"Our microreactor offers a transformative approach to industrial decarbonization and energy resilience," Cristian Rabiti, CEO and co-founder of NuCube Energy, said in the announcement. "With Shell GameChanger's support, we're accelerating our path to market and expanding the impact of our technology."

The system stands out because it could replace natural gas in industries that need extremely high temperatures. Many manufacturing facilities still burn gas because solar and wind energy cannot generate enough heat for industrial processes. NuCube provides an alternative with around-the-clock clean power.

Switching from gas to nuclear means less pollution that causes breathing problems and contributes to rising global temperatures. It also adds another option to our clean energy mix alongside solar and wind, helping maintain power even during cloudy or windless periods.

"Renewables and nuclear power in combination with electrification are key to decarbonize many energy services," noted David Kordonowy, head of commercial partnerships at Shell. "NuCube's novel reactor design is an exciting step towards aligning nuclear power to industrial heat and power needs."

