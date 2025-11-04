Tech company makes breakthrough that could revolutionize what happens to nuclear waste: 'Has been validated'

"The technology can be used to remediate."

We all try our best to reduce, reuse, and recycle in everyday life. Thanks to experts, even toxic nuclear waste could soon be repurposed.

Disa Technologies has developed a process that can separate usable materials from dangerous uranium mine waste to be repurposed responsibly, according to Nuclear Newswire.

The method, called high-pressure slurry ablation, can process abandoned waste from inactive mining sites.

It separates the dangerous components, such as uranium, thorium, and other metals, from a safe, coarse material that's similar to sand.

The sandy material could then be reintegrated into the mining site, and the toxic parts could be properly disposed of. This would leave the sites in a safer condition than they are now.

"The technology can be used to remediate the estimated 15,000 abandoned uranium mines scattered throughout the western United States and has been validated as a viable treatment technology for uranium mine waste by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Navajo Nation EPA, and Idaho National Laboratory," Disa said, per Nuclear Newswire.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved a license for Disa Technologies to use the HPSA method in phases. The first phase will act as a trial basis to treat up to 12,000 tons of abandoned uranium mine waste. The results will then be evaluated by the commission before Disa can proceed with further work.

Nuclear power can produce large amounts of low-carbon electricity without releasing planet-warming gases, unlike burning dirty fuels. It ultimately supports energy security and complements renewable energy sources.

But it is also a controversial energy source for myriad reasons. It comes with several negative risks, such as safety concerns, high upfront costs, and the potential for dangerous radioactive waste left behind, like from uranium mining.

However, there is a strong global demand for more affordable, reliable power sources.

The rise of artificial intelligence requires a staggering amount of energy for operation, and nuclear power could be a potential solution for this problem.

The rise of artificial intelligence requires a staggering amount of energy for operation, and nuclear power could be a potential solution for this problem.