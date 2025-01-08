Flagship nuclear reactor finally set to open in France after being delayed for over a decade — here's why America should be paying attention

France's energy sector recently marked a significant milestone with the successful start-up of the Flamanville 3 nuclear reactor. After 12 years of delays and challenges, the reactor finally began generating power on December 20, 2024, according to Électricité de France (EDF).

Flamanville 3, a pressurized water reactor, is the 57th reactor in France's "nuclear fleet," the most powerful nuclear plant in France, and the fourth of its kind worldwide. It can produce 1,600 megawatts of electricity, which is a large enough supply of electricity to power around two million homes.

Contrary to common misconceptions about nuclear energy, reactors such as Flamanville 3 actually guarantee a more stable and secure energy supply by reducing dirty energy dependence and providing a low-carbon power source. In fact, nuclear power accounts for around three-fifths of French energy output, supplying France with one of the globe's largest nuclear power programs.

The 12-year delay of Flamanville 3 came after significant technical setbacks that caused the cost of the project to skyrocket fourfold from 3.3 billion euros up to 13.2 billion euros. Despite these difficulties, the reactor's recent start-up signals a major breakthrough for France's nuclear industry and boosts EDF's long-term prospects.

Overall, the successful launch of Flamanville 3 marks a turning point for EDF and France's long-term climate goals. With full capacity expected by summer 2025, this achievement is a crucial step toward strengthening France's energy security and reinforcing its commitment to a sustainable, low-carbon energy future.

"Following this test phase it is planned for the reactor to operate at 100 percent power until a first scheduled shutdown for maintenance and fuel reloading, dubbed Complete Visit 1 (VC1)," EDF stated.

An energy operator added that the reactor's operation "will be marked by different power levels through to the summer of 2025" in a months-long testing phase.

