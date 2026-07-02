Switzerland takes 2 nuclear reactors off grid after river gets too hot to cool them

Hotter air can mean hotter rivers, which can make it harder for power plants to operate safely and comply with environmental regulations.

Switzerland has temporarily taken two nuclear reactors off the grid after the river that helps cool the plant became too warm. The shutdown comes as western Europe faces a dangerous heat wave, according to France 24.

What happened?

Back-to-back 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) readings in the Aare River prompted energy company Axpo to temporarily shut down both reactors at the Beznau nuclear power plant in northern Switzerland. It cited insufficient cooling conditions at the facility.

Near the German border, Beznau is notable for its age: Reactor 1 entered service in 1969 and Reactor 2 followed in 1971, making the site one of the world's oldest nuclear plants.

Basel, Switzerland, which is near the plant, reached 38.8 C (101.84 F) as Switzerland broke its June heat record for the second straight day.

The reactor shutdown came amid a western European heat wave affecting roughly 150 million people and pushing temperatures above 35 C (95 F).

France has faced a similar problem. The country's leading energy company also shut down two reactors as an environmental protection measure to avoid releasing excessively warm water into already-heated rivers.

Why does it matter?

Nuclear plants can generate large amounts of electricity without air pollution, which is one reason they remain an important part of many countries' energy mixes.

In Switzerland, nuclear power accounts for just over a third of electricity production, so even temporary shutdowns can raise questions about grid reliability during periods of peak demand.

At the same time, hotter air can mean hotter rivers, which can make it harder for power plants to operate safely and comply with environmental regulations.

The episode also reflects the complicated place nuclear occupies in the energy transition. It can support energy resilience and reduce oil, gas, and coal use. But it also raises concerns about radioactive waste, high upfront costs, and its links to weapons proliferation.

How is Axpo addressing this?

On the German version of its website, Axpo stated that the nuclear reactors remain shut down. As of June 29, the Aare River was above 25 C. The energy company is continuing to monitor the water's temperature.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.