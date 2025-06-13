PhD student debunks dangerous myth about common sources of energy: 'No way they were being serious'

One TikTok user just dropped a truth bomb on the fossil fuel debate — and the internet can't get enough.

In a video, TikToker Kaylee Cunningham, who posts under the Ms. Nuclear Energy account (@cunningham.kaylee), a Ph.D. student in materials science and engineering at the University of Florida, replied to a comment claiming that "coal is way more efficient and less dangerous and less harmful for the environment tho."

Her face says it all — but then she calmly, clearly, and factually takes that claim apart.

First, she pulls up data showing that coal was responsible for over 40% of global carbon dioxide pollution growth in 2021. Then, she compares death rates, citing a report that nuclear energy results in 99.9% fewer deaths than brown coal.

Cunningham doesn't stop there. She brings up nuclear's capacity factor — a key stat showing it outperforms all other energy sources when it comes to consistency and efficiency. She ends with a mic-drop moment, noting nuclear fission produces 8,000 times more energy than fossil fuels — and adds, "Oh, yeah, and nuclear energy is carbon-free."

Commenters were quick to rally behind her. "There's no way they were being serious, right???" one asked. Another added: "Nuclear energy is so efficient and safe now."

This moment highlights just how powerful education can be in cutting through misinformation. The words "nuclear energy" conjure a sort of primal fear that stems from history and, let's face it, movies. Utter the word "nuclear," and many irrationally imagine annihilation and destruction. Yet this is far from the truth.

While nuclear power has long been misunderstood, experts — including the United Nations and the U.S. Department of Energy — have increasingly recognized its role in a clean energy future. It's already helping reduce harmful carbon pollution in countries like France and Sweden, and innovations like small modular reactors could make it safer and more accessible than ever.

While the debate continues online, real-world momentum is gathering. States like Illinois and Virginia have rolled back bans on new nuclear construction. Startups like Oklo and TerraPower are developing advanced reactors designed to be safer, smaller, and even capable of running nuclear waste.

For those passionate about fighting climate change without sacrificing energy reliability, nuclear power is becoming harder to ignore.

