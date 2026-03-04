Arizona among first states to explore using uncommon energy source: 'Taking [it] off the shelf and putting it back on the table'

It's a big deal that both political parties are backing this.

Arizona lawmakers and energy officials on both sides of the political aisle are throwing their support behind new nuclear power in the state, reported Nuclear News.

The Arizona Corporation Commission held its second workshop on Feb. 24 as part of a series called "Advancing Nuclear Power Generation in Arizona." This session zeroed in on costs and timelines for building new reactors. State leaders, utility executives, and staff representing Gov. Katie Hobbs, U.S. Sens. Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly, and U.S. Rep. David Schweikert attended.

Arizona currently has one nuclear facility, Palo Verde, a site with a trio of reactor units that together produce about 4,000 megawatts. With both residents and companies flocking to the state, officials want to add more.

Three of Arizona's biggest utilities, Arizona Public Service, Salt River Project, and Tucson Electric Power, have filed a joint request for $25 million in Department of Energy funding. The money would help scout locations where an SMR could be built and kick off the permitting process.

State Rep. James Taylor shared that six pieces of legislation are headed to the Arizona Senate, with provisions that would clear local permitting hurdles standing in the way of small modular reactors. Maren Mahoney, who directs the Governor's Office of Resiliency, said the state is looking at how advanced reactor technology fits into its long-term power strategy.

For you, more nuclear power in Arizona could mean steadier electricity prices and cleaner air. Nuclear plants produce power around the clock without smokestack pollution, and as construction costs for new reactor designs come down, those savings can show up on your monthly bill.

Danny Seiden, president of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, pointed out that the state has 469 business projects underway, 45 of them megaprojects, all needing dependable electricity.

"Hearing directly from nuclear subject matter experts that the costs of the AP1000 are coming down is especially encouraging," said commission chair Nick Myers. "Lower projected costs mean reduced financial risk for utilities and, most importantly, for their ratepayers."

"I'm happy to see the bipartisanship of taking nuclear off the shelf and putting it back on the table," said commissioner René Lopez.

